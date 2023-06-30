MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ANNOUNCES ADVOCATE NTUTHUZELO VANARA’S RESIGNATION

Johannesburg – Friday, 30 June 2023-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that its Group Executive for Legal, Governance & Regulatory, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara has decided to leave the SABC at the end of July 2023. Advocate Vanara joined the SABC on 01 October 2018 as the Head of Legal Services until his appointment as the GE: for Legal, Governance & Regulatory on 1 April 2021.

Advocate Vanara is a serial achiever, results-driven, team player, and an inspirational and ethical leader with a demonstrable track record of getting the best results from his teams and colleagues. He played a significant role in the turn-around process at the SABC, a responsibility he discharged with excellence and distinction.

The SABC is thankful for Advocate Vanara’s immense contribution to the SABC and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

