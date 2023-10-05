MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC AND MULTICHOICE REACH SUB-LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR THE CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 FOLLOWING FURTHER NEGOTIATIONS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 5 October 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation will be broadcasting the Cricket World Cup 2023 following further negotiations with the rights holder, Multichoice (SuperSport) for the sub-licensing of the Cricket World Cup 2023 free-to-air broadcasting rights.

Both parties have reached an agreement that enables the SABC to fulfil its public service broadcaster’s mandate of broadcasting sports of national interest as well ensuring that all Cricket fans enjoy the much-anticipated world’s spectacle. The SABC will broadcast all South African games, including the semi-final, final and closing ceremony.

The public can catch the Cricket World Cup 2023 for free on the following SABC platforms; SABC 3 (DSTV 193, DTT and Analogue), sabcsport.com and SABC Plus. Regrettably, MultiChoice has restricted the broadcast of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on the OVHD (eMedia Platform). The SABC has formally logged a complaint with the Competition Commission regarding this behaviour of Multichoice. To mitigate the block out of the Cricket on OVHD, the SABC has approached eMedia to jointly acquire the Cricket World Cup 2023 rights from MultiChoice to ensure all eMedia OVHD customers are able to view these games.Unfortunately, eMedia has not agreed to this.

