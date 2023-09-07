MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC AND MULTICHOICE HAVE IN PRINCIPLE REACHED AN AGREEMENT REGARDING THE BROADCASTING RIGHTS FOR THE RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Johannesburg-Thursday, 7 September 2023 – The SABC can confirm that the Corporation has in principle concluded an agreement with MultiChoice to broadcast all the Springbok games. A total of 16 games will be broadcasted on the SABC channels. This agreement will unfortunately exclude OVHD (eMedia) platform because of the restrictive conditions that MultiChoice is placing on the sub-licensing agreement for the Free-to-Air rights for the RWC 2023. This condition cuts off approximately 3.2 million South African households.

The SABC regrets this irrational decision by MultiChoice, especially in light of Minister Zizi Kodwa’s emphasis that “rugby plays a critical role in nation building and social cohesion”. The SABC hopes that in the interest of nation building and social cohesion, MultiChoice will remove this restrictive condition to enable all South Africans to get behind the Boks.

The SABC would like to thank its broadcast partners, Hollywoodbets and South African Breweries with the Castle Lager Brand who enabled the public broadcaster to secure these important rights.

