MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC AND MICT SETA LAUNCH THE INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME FOR 2022/23 FINANCIAL YEAR

Johannesburg-Friday, 8 April 2022-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) have today launched the internship programme for the 2022-23 financial year. 148 interns have been recruited for this programme to gain hands-on experience in various working environments within the SABC. The SABC and MICT SETA have a long-standing relationship which began 2011 aimed at addressing the skills development in the ICT sector. In the previous intake in 2019, 207 interns were recruited and 182 successfully completed the programme.

The Group Executive for Human Capital Dr. Mojaki Mosia stated that “We welcome all the interns in all our offices across the country. The SABC is one of the biggest broadcasters in the continent, and we are hopeful that we will expose all of them to the great world of broadcasting to gain valuable knowledge and skills that will prepare them for the broader media industry. This reflects our commitment to skills development and improving the mix of Talent in terms of age, skills and experience for the sustainability of the SABC. About 80% of this Talent cohort will be absorbed into permanent roles, subject to their participation, contribution and demonstration of the competence acquired through our open competitive process.

“In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to MICT SETA for working with us in nurturing the future broadcasting talent” concluded Dr. Mosia.

Mr. Matome Madibana, Acting Chief Executive Officer from the MICT SETA adds, “The National Development Plan (NDP) is a blueprint for the country to eliminate poverty and reduce inequalities by 2030 through uniting South Africans, unleashing the energies of its citizens, growing an inclusive economy, and building capabilities, which are part of what we have been established for as SETA’s. “Partners such as the SABC are at the forefront of working collaboratively with us to solve complex problems and achieve this mandate. That our partnership dates back 11 years is a testament to its effectiveness in offering learners a wealth of knowledge and upskilling in scarce skills that are in line with the needs of the job market in South Africa; as well as forms part of a hybrid of successful interventions and partnerships that the MICT Seta has undertaken to grow the pool of skills in information and communication technologies. It is key to note that these programmes are considered annually after extensive research in terms of sector priority occupations in line with economic priorities within the sector”.

The SABC and MICT SETA wishes all the interns well in their learning journey.

