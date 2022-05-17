MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC AND MAFIKIZOLO’S ‘SISONKE’ RALLYING CALL FOR WORLD CUP QATAR 2022

Johannesburg – Sunday, 20 November 2022. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ has hit the home stretch. In under a few hours the eyes of the world will be fixed on Qatar as qualifying national teams battle for the Jules Rimet trophy. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), as the home of football is ready to bring the world’s greatest spectacle to the fans of the beautiful game.

With five African countries – Cameroon, Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia – representing the continent, no local football fan will be left behind. The SABC Sport Channel on the new SABC + app will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches. Additionally, SABC 1, SABC 2 and S3 will carry the games live, while the 19 SABC radio stations will simultaneously broadcast matches.

To ensure that South Africans are up to date with the developments from the pitches of Qatar, there will also be highlights packages, analysis and catch-up services available to audiences.

SABC Sport has put together a team of seasoned football on-air talent to deliver an unforgettable viewer-experience. The lead anchors will be Andile Ncube and Xoli Zondo. To give top class match analysis will be an unrivalled group of expert analysts of Desiree Ellis, Simphiwe Dludlu, Doctor Khumalo, Delron Buckley, Jomo Sono, Aaron Mokoena, Siphiwe Mkhonza, Gloria Brown, Thabiso Mosia, and Walter Steenbok.

SABC COO Ian Plaatjes commented: “The FIFA World Cup brings together football fans from all corners of the globe. For the SABC, the event offers a display of unparalleled skill in broadcasting and innovation. As the home of football that has brought the game closer to South Africans for decades, the SABC is ready to broadcast the FIFA World Cup to the same high standards witnessed in 2010 hosted in South Africa. .”

The SABC has also launched Sisonke – Together for the Greatest Game, a campaign that calls on South Africans to support the FIFA World Cup coverage on SABC.

Mafikizolo, the legendary Afro-pop and dance group, has added to the euphoria with the release of Sisonke, the official World Cup song for the SABC’s campaign for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The track will galvanise the interest and enthusiasm of SABC viewers around the tournament, on SABC Sport. Typical of Mafikizolo style, Sisonke is a passionate and energising song that will whip fans into a frenzy with a dance routine thrown in. It’s an infectious rallying call with a catchy singalong chorus and refrain. It calls for togetherness and unity in celebration of the World Cup that comes once in every four years.

The games for World Cup Qatar 2022 begin with the opening ceremony on today, Sunday 20 November 2022 at 16:00 and will broadcast on SABC Sport Channel on SABC + and SABC1. The first match between Qatar and Ecuador kicks off at 18:00. After the group stages, the last 16 teams will battle for a place in the quarter finals, semi-finals and the final match to crown the new world champions. Fans can engage with content across SABC Sport platforms for the duration of the tournament.

