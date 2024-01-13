MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC AND ITS PARTNER HOLLYWOODBETS PROMISES AN EXHILARATING FOOTBALL SPECTACLE FOR THE UPCOMING AFCON 2023 TOURNAMENT

Johannesburg-Saturday,13 January 2024-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and its partner HOLLYWWODBETS promises an exhilarating football spectacle ahead of the Total Energies AFCON 2023 set to start today.

The SABC and HOLLYWOODBETS together with another corporate partner, inked a partnership to collectively enable the millions of South Africans to have access to the most anticipated football tournament.

HOLLYWOODBETS’s Head of Operations, Morgan Shandu said “We are honoured to collaborate with the SABC once again, following the successful broadcast partnership of the global Rugby spectacle, which we made accessible to all South Africans.

Mr. Shandu further stated that “As a proudly South African business and leading sports betting operator, it is important that we play an active role in the community where spreading hope has always been a core principle of ours. We are pleased to be part of the process as we strongly believe that sports unite and brings people together and through such partnerships this has been made possible. We wish the South African national team all the best.”

A total of 52 matches will be broadcast live by the SABC, including the opening ceremony and opening match, all matches that the Bafana Bafana participate in, quarter-final matches, semi-final matches, and the final and closing ceremony.

The audiences will be spoilt for choice with the best on-air talent for the studio build-up and wrap comprising of the expert analysis from the leading on-air talent of SABC Sport including Andile Ncube, Doctor Khumalo, Steve Komphela, Aaron Mokoena, Rhulani Mokwena, Bernard Parker, Thabiso Mosia, Vusiwe Ngcobo, Reitumetse Nkgapele, Simphiwe Dludlu, Esrom Nyandoro, Thabo Senong,Manqoba Mnqithi,Janine Van Wyk, Andile Dlamini, Hlompho Kekana, Owen Da Gama, Greg Etafia, Gloria Brown and William Katsande.

All the 52 matches of AFCON 2023 will be live on SABC 1, SABC 3, SABC Sport Channel on OVDH & DTT, SABC Plus, SABC Radio Stations in the language of their choice and livestreams on sabcsport.com.

The matches will also be available on a catch-up service on SABC Plus, including full matches and match highlights.

Audiences can also follow every single moment of AFCON 2023 on SABC Sport social media pages

X , Instagram, and Facebook.

The full schedule of the matches is attached.

