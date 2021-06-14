MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ALERTS THE PUBLIC ON SCROLLER MESSAGE AS THE SWITCH-OFF OF ANALOGUE TV TRANSMITTERS CONTINUES

Johannesburg – Monday, 14 June 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to alert the public of a scrolling message appearing on all SABC television channels (SABC 1, 2 and S3), broadcast through analogue TV transmitters.

The primary purpose of this message is to alert the public of the impending analogue switch off and the need to change to alternative digital technologies for television viewing. This is in keeping with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), wherein he pronounced that all analogue transmissions will be switched off by April 2022.

This message will only appear on analogue television platforms and not on our digital platforms (i.e. DTT, DTH, DSTV, OpenView and OTT platforms).

The scrolling message reads as follows:

“This analogue broadcast service will be switched off permanently. To continue receiving this and other high-quality broadcast services, visit your nearest post office to enquire and to register for a government-subsidized digital decoder. WhatsApp 060 062 5458 or call 0860 736 832 for more information”.

The message will run for one week a month until the end of March 2022. The SABC will endeavour to keep the public informed as and when new developments occur.

