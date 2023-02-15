MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ALERTS THE PUBLIC OF DISRUPTION IN TRANSMISSION FOR SABC SERVICES ON OPENVIEW AND SENTECH DTH PLATFORMS

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 15 February 2023-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to alert the public of the disruption in transmission for SABC services on OpenView and Sentech DTH platforms.

The SABC is working with the relevant stakeholders to restore the services and apologises for the inconvenience caused.

