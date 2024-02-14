MEDIA STATEMENT – SABC ALERTS THE PUBLIC OF A FAKE TV LICENCES EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 14 February 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to alert the public of an email correspondence purporting to be that of the SABC, threatening the public that they will be issued with a warrant of arrest for non-payment of TV Licence fees.

The public is advised to ignore the contents of a correspondence coming from an email address jjm@mega.bw (TV License Board). This is not an SABC email address, and the Corporation will not at any point threaten anyone with a warrant of arrest.

The SABC also advises the public not to download any statement from this fake email as instructed.

The SABC TV Licenses department can be reached on 011 330 9555 or can be accessed through an e-mail to tvlic.info@sabc.co.za for a friendly and kind Customer Service. Alternatively, the public may use our secure website www.tvlic.co.za to download statements.

