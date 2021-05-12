MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ALERTS PUBLIC ON SCOLLER MESSAGE AS THE SWITCH-OFF OF ANALOGUE TV TRANSMITTERS CONTINUES

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to alert the public of a scrolling message which is appearing on all SABC television channels (SABC 1, 2 and S3), broadcast through analogue TV transmitters.

The main purpose of this message is to alert the public about the impending analogue switch off and the need to change to alternative digital technologies for television viewing. This is in keeping with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), wherein he stated that all analogue transmissions will be switched off by April 2022.

This message will only appear on analogue television platforms and not on any of our digital platforms (i.e. DTT, DTH, DSTV, OVHD and OTT platforms).

The scrolling message reads as follows:

“Important notice: If you see this message go to your nearest Post Office to register for a free government subsidised decoder or call 0860 736 832 to continue receiving a television broadcast”

The SABC will endeavour to keep the public informed as and when new developments occur.

