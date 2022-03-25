MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ALERTS JOB SEEKERS OF A SCAM

Johannesburg – Friday, 25 March 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to appeal to all job seekers looking for employment to be vigilant of scammers who use applicants’ information unlawfully.

The SABC appeals to all to use the following safe links to apply:

https://bit.ly/3tXgMnk and proceed to Career and Job Recruitment

For any assistance please do not hesitate to contact HRSSC at 011 330 9520.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513