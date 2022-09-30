MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ACQUIRES FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 AND FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2023 BROADCAST RIGHTS

Johannesburg – Friday, 30 September 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the world’s greatest football spectacles for men and women, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023™.

The acquisition of FIFA’s flagship tournaments is a testament to the SABC’s commitment to continuously fulfill its public service mandate by providing access to sports of national interest to South African citizens.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is set to take place from 20 November to 18 December 2022, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia / New Zealand 2023™ taking place next year from the 20th of July to the 20th of August 2023.

For the FIFA World Cup, SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously. In line with SABC Sport’s strategic objective of making the world’s greatest football event available to all, audiences will also be able to enjoy the live action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in the language of their choice on SABC Radio Stations.

All the live match presentations will include a live studio build up with match previews and latest team and player news, presented by SABC Sport anchors and top analysts, both on TV and Radio platforms.

As part of the “always-on” digital strategy, all the latest news, score updates, log table, streaming services and live match commentary will be available on the SABC Sport digital platforms, ensuring that the audiences don’t miss a single minute of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Madoda Mxakwe stated that “The acquisition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has always been a strategic decision for the SABC. The FIFA World Cup creates various marketing opportunities for SABC Sport and other SABC sub brands, and we will optimally use this event to create a sense of euphoria for South Africans everywhere”.

We are committed to ensuring that we provide our audiences with renewed sense of excitement and provide the matches to the audiences with no-barrier to entry through television, radio and digital broadcast” concluded Plaatjes.

“Experience the glory of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, 29 Days, 4 TV Channels & 19 Radio Stations!

SISONKE, Together, For the Greatest Game!

