MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC 1 SET TO LAUNCH NEW INNOVATIVE 2 MINUTE GAME SHOW ‘MO ZAKA’!

Johannesburg – Friday, 01 March 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is excited to announce SABC 1’s brand new 2-minute game show ‘MO ZAKA’ that is set to redefine the television entertainment space.

Launching on Monday 04 March 2024, the groundbreaking game show will air weekdays from 21:00 until 21:02.

‘MO ZAKA’ will invite viewers to engage with different brands like never before. Participants will be tasked with identifying specific brands and answering questions related to them. With a staggering daily prize pool of R50, 000 up for grabs, including a grand daily prize of R10, 000 the excitement will be palpable!

THE GAME SHOW MECHANICS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Participants will be required to answer two questions about the brand via USSD.

Participants who answered the questions correctly will be entered into the draw for the prizes amounting to R50 000 per day, with the main prize being R10 000 daily.

The winners of the top three prizes will be announced on SABC 1 at 21:30 daily. All other winners will receive notification via SMS or Email. The names of all winners will also be uploaded to the SABC competition website.

SABC Video Entertainment will continue to bring its audiences content that not only resonates with them, but also provides high quality entertainment value.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590