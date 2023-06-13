MEDIA STATEMENT | RSG AND ATKV JOIN FORCES FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL RADIO DRAMA WRITING COMPETITION

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 13 June 2023-RSG, in collaboration with the ATKV, is proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated RSG Radio Drama Writing Competition for the 27th consecutive year. This prestigious competition aims to showcase the creativity and talent of Afrikaans-speaking writers, providing them with a platform to bring their stories to life through the captivating medium of radio.

Radio dramas unfold within the theatre of the mind and engage and transport listeners into a world of imagination, therefore this opportunity inspire aspiring writers to be creative and prioritise the listener in their craft. Emphasizing the importance of radio dramas, Gerrie Lemmer, the CEO of Culture at ATKV, highlights their ability to deliver the art of words directly to the audience’s homes. The ATKV is honoured to partake in this collaboration, acknowledging the significance of radio in the lives of numerous Afrikaans speakers, as we strive to contribute to the advancement and safeguarding of the exquisite Afrikaans language.

With a total prize pool of R115,000, this year’s competition offers significant rewards for talented writers. The overall winner will receive R50,000, the runner-up will be awarded R25,000, and the third-place individual will receive R15,000. Additionally, a special prize of R15,000 will be awarded to the Young Writer (younger than 30 years). Furthermore, a merit prize of R10,000 will be granted to a drama chosen by the judges from the finalists who do not qualify for the top four positions.

In addition to the prize money, the winning radio dramas will also have the honour of being broadcast on RSG in 2024, reaching a wide audience across the country.

The scripts have to be submitted in Afrikaans and there is no prescribed theme. Entrants are required to submit original and previously unpublished radio dramas, with a duration between 40 and 50 minutes or a maximum of 45 A4 pages typed according to the competition rules. Each participant is allowed only one entry and a maximum of seven characters can be included in the script. Entries close on 31 August 2023.

To guide participants in crafting their compelling radio dramas, a comprehensive manual containing the competition rules and entry form is available free of charge on RSG’s www.rsg.co.za. This includes a dedicated page with valuable writing tips to assist both aspiring and experienced writers in honing their skills.

The assessment process consists of several rounds, starting with the selection of ten to twenty texts in the first round. The chosen works will then be refined during the final rounds with the help of a mentor, leading to the submission of the revised texts for the ultimate judging phase.

Estel de Beer, RSG’s Senior Producer stated that “Mandate, highlights the significance of the radio drama writing competition as a vital tool for discovering new talent and amplifying diverse voices. The range of submissions received ensures that a wide range of topics and narratives are explored, enriching the experience for listeners”.

For detailed information about the competition and to access the competition manual, please visit RSG’s website at rsg.co.za.

About RSG: RSG is a renowned radio station committed to providing quality programming that entertains, informs, and inspires its listeners. With a strong emphasis on Afrikaans content, RSG serves as a platform for cultural expression and the preservation of the Afrikaans language.

About ATKV: The ATKV (Afrikaans Language and Culture Association) is dedicated to promoting Afrikaans language, culture, and heritage. It supports various initiatives and events that contribute to the growth and development of Afrikaans as a vibrant and diverse language in South Africa.

