MEDIA STATEMENT | RADIO 2000 iYOUTH ENDALA LINEUP 2024/25

Johannesburg- Thursday, 28 March 2024 – RADIO 2000 is pleased to announce its lineup effective 1 April 2024. RADIO 2000 has established itself as the premium national urban adult contemporary radio station in South Africa. The station has recorded audience increases of over 170 000 listeners from March 2023 to date, whilst entrenching itself in the hearts of its listener.

With a lineup that boasts some of the most notable household names in the industry, the station keeps on delivering on their mandate which has seen it achieve and surpass the two million audience mark.

RADIO 2000 is excited to launch a new breakfast show to be anchored by one of the most revered personalities in South Africa, radio host, media personality, philanthropist, and businessman Sibusiso ‘DJ Sbu’ Leope. DJ Sbu is back on radio after almost a decade away and he promises that South Africa’s mornings will never be the same again as we usher in a new breakfast show together with the current team of Nathi Ndamase as co-presenter and Lelo Mzaca as the sports anchor. As part of the show’s introduction, listeners will have an opportunity to give the show a name with prizes up for grabs. Until then the #NoNameBreakfastShow airs weekdays, 06h00-09h00.

RADIO 2000 is also happy to announce that award winning producer, artist, businessman, DJ and hitmaker Tlou Cleopas Monyepao aka ‘DJ Cleo’ will be joining the station. The winner of several music awards – DJ Cleo with his wealth of musical knowledge will host a brand-new dance show ‘The Eskhaleni Party’ Fridays, 22h00 – 00h00. The Look forward to starting your weekends with DJ Cleo on RADIO 2000 as well as his mixes on selected station shows.

The rest of your favourite weekday daytime lineup remains unchanged with the vibrant Ntombi Phiri on Better Together, 09h00 – 12h00, David Mashabela returns with another season of The Royal Playground, 12h00 – 15h00 while Paul Mnisi drives you home together with his team Isaac Gampu and Lonwabo Nkohla on sports duty on The Drive Connection, 15h00 – 18h00.

The station bids farewell to radio legend Lewis Mpotseng Tshinaba aka Glen Lewis, whose journey with RADIO 2000 comes to an end after hosting the breakfast show in the past year and afternoon drive show in 2022-23 lineup. The much-loved talent will present his last show on 29 March 2024. The station management thanks Glen for all his work and being part of the team that has grown the station and wish him all the very best in his future plans.

Fortune Combo Business Manager, Mr Anthony Soglo said ”RADIO 2000 is blessed to have a team of passionate professional broadcasters and talent who understand the vision of being a listener centric station targeting our iYouth Endala listeners. We welcome our new talent and know that they fit our presenter profile who understand our target audience and will assist in further creating an environment for our commercial stakeholders to thrive. As part of our offering in the new radio year, we look forward to the launch of our brand-new bespoke RADIO 2000 website and APP to keep us even closer to our listeners”.

The rest of the lineup remains unchanged.

For more information visit www.radio2000.co.za or our social media platforms @Radio2000_ZA.

 RADIO 2000 LINEUP 1st April 2024 MON – FRI SHOW TALENT 02:00 – 0:00 Automation 04:00 – 06:00 Rhythm at Dawn Tsheko Mosito 06:00 – 09:00 #NoNameBreakfastShow Host – Sbusiso “Dj Sbu” Leope Co-Host – Nathi Ndamase Sports – Lelo Mzaca 09:00 – 12:00 Better Together Ntombi Phiri 12:00 – 15:00 The Royal Playground David Mashabela 15:00 – 18:00 The Drive Connection Host – Paul Mnisi Co-Host – Isaac Gampu Sports – Lonwabo Nkohla 18:00 – 19:00 Game On Thabiso Mosia Katlego Modiba 19:00-21:00 Life, Love and All Mapaseka Mokwele 21:00-00:00 Mmino Mmino Justice Ramohlola 19:00-22:00 The Vintage House AB Dacosta 22:00-24:00 The Eskhaleni Party DJ Cleo 00:00-06:00 AUTOMATION SAT 06:00-09:00 Weekend Mornings with Mlu & Nala Host – Mlu Dlukulu Co-Host – Nonala Dagada Sports – Nthabi Mamabolo 09:00-12:00 Brunch with Reggie Reggie Philander 12:00-15:00 Space & Time Paul Mnisi 15:00-18:00 Weekend Sports Rachel Makhura 18:00 – 21:00 The Vintage House AB Dacosta 21:00-00:00 The Groove Connection Bambo Johnson 00:00 – 06:00 AUTOMATION SUN 06:00-09:00 Weekend Mornings with Mlu & Nala Host – Mlu Dlukulu Co-Host – Nonala Dagada Sports – Nthabi Mamabolo 09:00-12:00 Easy Sunday Reggie Philander 12:00-15:00 The Comfort Zone Bambo Johnson 15:00-18:00 Inspired Sunday Penny Lebyane 18:00-19:00 Sports Wrap Rachel Makhura 19:00-22:00 Retrospective Ike Phaahla 22:00-24:00 Afro Expression AB Da Costa

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590