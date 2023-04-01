MEDIA STATEMENT | RADIO 2000 2023/24 LINE-UP  

Johannesburg – Thursday, 30 March 2023 – Radio 2000 is pleased to announce its lineup effective 1 April 2023.
Radio 2000 is committed to delivering on its public mandate whilst taking its iYouth Endala audience through nostalgic memories delivered by our experienced personalities. With Our Music Your Memories as its mantra, the station will continue making memories for all its listener on a daily basis.
The station will introduce a brand new weekday breakfast show, The Morning Buzz hosted by the nostalgic sound of the ever fresh, teddy bear of the airwaves, Lewis ‘Glen Lewis ‘ Tshinaba, together with Nathi Ndamase as a co-presenter and Lelo Mzaca on the sports desk,between 06h00 and 09h00. This show is set to be filled with music, infotainment, laughter and fun.
Paul Mvulane Mnisi, also known as ‘Mnisi Wemvula’ takes over the weekday afternoon drive show with ‘The Drive Connection’ from 15h:00 – 18h00, in what is expected to be a non-stop entertaining and on the pulse show with yesteryears’ hit song after hit song whilst connecting listeners to each other and the world. The show will see one of South Africa’s top funny men, comedian Isaac Gampu from the legendary Gampu family lend his comedic voice as a contributor to the show. Lonwabo Nkohla joins to complete the team as she handles all sports on the show.
Station favourites, Ntombi Meso, from 09h00 – 12h00, David Mashabela between 12h00 – 15h00, Mapaseka Mokwele at 19h00 – 21h00 and Justice Ramohlola from 21:00 – 00:00 remain on their time channels keeping listeners’ company right through the day.
Radio 2000 welcomes energetic, talented DJ and award winning radio talent AB DaCosta on board. AB DaCosta makes his long expected move to national radio after presenting on campus, community and regional commercial radio over the past years. He is entrusted to keep listeners jamming through the weekends on ‘The Vintage House’ on Fridays between19h00 and 22h00, Saturdays 18:00 – 21:00 and Afro Expression Sundays 22:00 – 00:00.
The station is also pleased to welcome another seasoned radio presenter Mlungisi ‘DJ Mlu’ Dlukulu as he teams up with Nonala Tose on the weekend breakfast show ‘Weekend Mornings with Mlu and Nala’ Saturday and Sundays 06h00 – 09h00. Nthabi Mamabolo delivers the sport segment on the show.
Radio 2000 and SABC Sport are pleased to announce that respected award winning sports journalist and talent, Thabiso Mosia makes the move from sister station SAfm to host the weekly sports show ‘Game On with Thabiso Mosia’ on the station, between 18h00 and 19h00. Thabiso brings a wealth of experience to take over the new show, which will see a weekly television and online streaming innovation segment not to be missed.
Fortune Combo Business Manager, Anthony Soglo said, “Whether you are young at heart or age, Radio 2000 has something that would appeal to you. Our strategic positioning allows us to provide a variety of content delivered by our experienced and well-loved talent to assist the station in its growth path. We want to carry on this path in the next radio year through our music, talent and innovation, so we can be able to offer our audiences a full 360 experience of the Radio 2000 brand”.
Radio 2000 invites audiences to tune in from the 1st of April 2023 and enjoy what it has to
offer!
For more information visit www.radio2000.co.za or our social media platforms @Radio2000_ZA.
Radio 2000 FY2023-24 LINE UP
|TIME CHANNEL
|SHOW
|PRESENTER
|MONDAY TO FRIDAY
|00H00-04H00
|Soothing Sounds
|Automation
|04H00-06H0
|Rhythm At Dawn
|Mmatsheko Mosito
|06H00-09H00
|The Morning Buzz
|Glen Lewis (Host)
Nathi Ndamase (Co-Host)
Lelo Mzaca (Sports)
|09H00-12H00
|Better Together
|Ntombikayise Meso
|12H00-15H00
|The Royal Playground
|David Mashabela
|15H00-18H00
|The Drive Connection
|Paul Mnisi (Host)
Isaac Gampu (Contributor)
Lonwabo Nkohla (Sports)
|18H00-19H00
|Game On with Thabiso Mosia
|Thabiso Mosia
|MONDAY-THURSDAY
|19H00-21H00
|Life, Love and All
|Mapaseka Mokwele
|21H00-24H00
|Mmino Mmino
|Justice ‘Just-ice’ Ramohlola
|FRIDAY
|19H00-22H00
|The Vintage House
|AB DaCosta
|22H00-24H00
|The Pulse
|Lelo Mzaca
|SATURDAY
|00H00-06H00
|Soothing Sounds
|Automation
|06H00-09H00
|Weekend Mornings with Mlu & Nala
|Mlungisi ‘DJ Mlu’ Dlukulu – (Host)
Nonala Tose (Co-Presenter) & Nthabiseng Mamabolo on Sports
|09H00-12H00
|Weekend Brunch
|Reggie Philander
|12H00-15H00
|Space And Time
|Paul Mnisi
|15H00-18H00
|Weekend Sport
|Rachel Makhura
|18H00-21H00
|The Vintage House
|AB DaCosta
|21H00-24H00
|The Groove Connexion
|Bambo Johnson
|SUNDAY
|00H00-06H00
|Soothing Sounds
|Automation
|06H00-09H00
|Weekend Mornings with Mlu & Nala
|Mlungisi ‘DJ Mlu’ Dlukulu (Host)
Nonala Tose (Co-Presenter) & Nthabiseng Mamabolo on Sports
|09H00-12H00
|Easy Sundays
|Reggie Philander
|12H00-15H00
|The Comfort Zone
|Bambo Johnson
|15H00-18H00
|Inspired Sunday
|Penny Lebyane
|18H00-19H00
|The Sport Wrap
|Rachel Makhura
|19H00-22H00
|The Retrospective
|Ike Phaahla
|22H00-24H00
|Afro Expression
|AB DaCosta
Issued By: Group Communications
Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)
Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590