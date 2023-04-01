MEDIA STATEMENT | RADIO 2000 2023/24 LINE-UP

Johannesburg – Thursday, 30 March 2023 – Radio 2000 is pleased to announce its lineup effective 1 April 2023.

Radio 2000 is committed to delivering on its public mandate whilst taking its iYouth Endala audience through nostalgic memories delivered by our experienced personalities. With Our Music Your Memories as its mantra, the station will continue making memories for all its listener on a daily basis.

The station will introduce a brand new weekday breakfast show, The Morning Buzz hosted by the nostalgic sound of the ever fresh, teddy bear of the airwaves, Lewis ‘Glen Lewis ‘ Tshinaba, together with Nathi Ndamase as a co-presenter and Lelo Mzaca on the sports desk,between 06h00 and 09h00. This show is set to be filled with music, infotainment, laughter and fun.

Paul Mvulane Mnisi, also known as ‘Mnisi Wemvula’ takes over the weekday afternoon drive show with ‘The Drive Connection’ from 15h:00 – 18h00, in what is expected to be a non-stop entertaining and on the pulse show with yesteryears’ hit song after hit song whilst connecting listeners to each other and the world. The show will see one of South Africa’s top funny men, comedian Isaac Gampu from the legendary Gampu family lend his comedic voice as a contributor to the show. Lonwabo Nkohla joins to complete the team as she handles all sports on the show.

Station favourites, Ntombi Meso, from 09h00 – 12h00, David Mashabela between 12h00 – 15h00, Mapaseka Mokwele at 19h00 – 21h00 and Justice Ramohlola from 21:00 – 00:00 remain on their time channels keeping listeners’ company right through the day.

Radio 2000 welcomes energetic, talented DJ and award winning radio talent AB DaCosta on board. AB DaCosta makes his long expected move to national radio after presenting on campus, community and regional commercial radio over the past years. He is entrusted to keep listeners jamming through the weekends on ‘The Vintage House’ on Fridays between19h00 and 22h00, Saturdays 18:00 – 21:00 and Afro Expression Sundays 22:00 – 00:00.

The station is also pleased to welcome another seasoned radio presenter Mlungisi ‘DJ Mlu’ Dlukulu as he teams up with Nonala Tose on the weekend breakfast show ‘Weekend Mornings with Mlu and Nala’ Saturday and Sundays 06h00 – 09h00. Nthabi Mamabolo delivers the sport segment on the show.

Radio 2000 and SABC Sport are pleased to announce that respected award winning sports journalist and talent, Thabiso Mosia makes the move from sister station SAfm to host the weekly sports show ‘Game On with Thabiso Mosia’ on the station, between 18h00 and 19h00. Thabiso brings a wealth of experience to take over the new show, which will see a weekly television and online streaming innovation segment not to be missed.

Fortune Combo Business Manager, Anthony Soglo said, “Whether you are young at heart or age, Radio 2000 has something that would appeal to you. Our strategic positioning allows us to provide a variety of content delivered by our experienced and well-loved talent to assist the station in its growth path. We want to carry on this path in the next radio year through our music, talent and innovation, so we can be able to offer our audiences a full 360 experience of the Radio 2000 brand”.

Radio 2000 invites audiences to tune in from the 1st of April 2023 and enjoy what it has to

offer!

For more information visit www.radio2000.co.za or our social media platforms @Radio2000_ZA.

Radio 2000 FY2023-24 LINE UP

TIME CHANNEL SHOW PRESENTER MONDAY TO FRIDAY 00H00-04H00 Soothing Sounds Automation 04H00-06H0 Rhythm At Dawn Mmatsheko Mosito 06H00-09H00 The Morning Buzz Glen Lewis (Host) Nathi Ndamase (Co-Host) Lelo Mzaca (Sports) 09H00-12H00 Better Together Ntombikayise Meso 12H00-15H00 The Royal Playground David Mashabela 15H00-18H00 The Drive Connection Paul Mnisi (Host) Isaac Gampu (Contributor) Lonwabo Nkohla (Sports) 18H00-19H00 Game On with Thabiso Mosia Thabiso Mosia MONDAY-THURSDAY 19H00-21H00 Life, Love and All Mapaseka Mokwele 21H00-24H00 Mmino Mmino Justice ‘Just-ice’ Ramohlola FRIDAY 19H00-22H00 The Vintage House AB DaCosta 22H00-24H00 The Pulse Lelo Mzaca SATURDAY 00H00-06H00 Soothing Sounds Automation 06H00-09H00 Weekend Mornings with Mlu & Nala Mlungisi ‘DJ Mlu’ Dlukulu – (Host) Nonala Tose (Co-Presenter) & Nthabiseng Mamabolo on Sports 09H00-12H00 Weekend Brunch Reggie Philander 12H00-15H00 Space And Time Paul Mnisi 15H00-18H00 Weekend Sport Rachel Makhura 18H00-21H00 The Vintage House AB DaCosta 21H00-24H00 The Groove Connexion Bambo Johnson SUNDAY 00H00-06H00 Soothing Sounds Automation 06H00-09H00 Weekend Mornings with Mlu & Nala Mlungisi ‘DJ Mlu’ Dlukulu (Host) Nonala Tose (Co-Presenter) & Nthabiseng Mamabolo on Sports 09H00-12H00 Easy Sundays Reggie Philander 12H00-15H00 The Comfort Zone Bambo Johnson 15H00-18H00 Inspired Sunday Penny Lebyane 18H00-19H00 The Sport Wrap Rachel Makhura 19H00-22H00 The Retrospective Ike Phaahla 22H00-24H00 Afro Expression AB DaCosta

