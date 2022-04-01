MEDIA STATEMENT | RADIO 2000 2022/23 LINE-UP

Johannesburg – Thursday,31 March 2022 – The new Radio 2000 line-up kicks off on Friday 1 April 2022. The station will introduce a star-studded team of familiar voices to bolster the already growing audience of the station.

From 1 April 2022, Mmatsheko Mosito will set the tone for the day with a new show ‘Rhythm at Dawn’ weekdays between 04h00 and 06h00. The show will be a blend of music, conversation, inspirational sounds and information for all early risers.

The weekday 06h00-18h00 time slot remains unchanged, with the award-winning breakfast show ‘The Take Off’ hosted by Bongani Mtolo, Nonala Tose and Lonwabo Nkohla on sports duties from 06h00 to 09h00. Ntombi Meso hosts ‘Better Together’ from 09h00-12h00 whose content focuses on lifestyle of the audience. ‘The Royal Playground’ will be hosted by the king himself David Mashabela from 12h00–15h00, whilst the ‘Glenzito Super Drive’ will be anchored by the energetic team of Glen Lewis, Nathi Ndamase and Lelo Mzaca on sports drive from 15h00 – 18h00. Andile Ncube returns for ‘Sports Night Live’, 18h00 to 19h00 Monday- Friday.

Radio 2000 will be introducing a new holistic lifestyle living talk show ‘Life, Love and All’ to cater for all aspects of our listeners’ wellbeing and provide a platform where these can be openly explored, explained and engaged. Seasoned and well-respected broadcaster, Mapaseka Mokwele returns to SABC radio to host this much anticipated show from 19h00-21h00 Monday-Thursday.

Mapaseka is a broadcaster par excellence and has over the years made her mark in different areas of broadcast media. She recently graduated with a Master’s degree majoring in management and is a relationship, executive and life coach. The show, ‘Life, Love and All’ will cover different daily themes such as leadership, family relationships, spirituality, navigating the generational gap, new age parenting, consumer rights, sexual education and many more.

Justice Ramohlola takes over the 21h00-00h00 show with a newly curated show ‘Mmino Mmino’ from Monday – Thursday. The show rounds the day off with music to create and bring back memories for all radio lovers with his unmistakable voice.

Weekends will never be the same again with the return of another seasoned presenter, Paul Mnisi fondly known as Rudeboy Paul. Paulfound his way into our hearts through the popular 90s TV show Jam Alley and later on various TV and radio shows has finally made the long-awaited jump to national radio. Radio 2000 listeners can expect to hear the well-spoken entertainer and broadcaster on Fridays 19h00-22h00 on the ‘Classic Society’, a show which brings back classic dance and vocal hit sounds. He will also be presenting a Saturday show, ‘Space and Time’ between 12h00-15h00, where he explores local and international music hits from different eras. Finally, on Sundays 22h00-00h00 he will wrap up the weekend with ‘Indaba ye ngoma’ which takes you through a journey in time of Azanian dance sounds and African hits to awaken the listeners’ spirituality.

In promoting and growing its own talent, the station will see Lelo Mzaca host the 22h00-00h00 Friday music dance show ‘The Pulse’. Lelo has been with the SABC since 2013 and has featured on both SABC TV and Radio. He is a versatile on-air personality who understands various music genres and can connect with listeners which he has done while filling in on various time channels. Saturday night sees Bambo Johnson back with ‘The Groove Connexion’ 21h00-00h00 and Sunday with ‘The Comfort Zone’, 12h00-15h00.

Another new addition to the R2000 team is radio broadcaster and TV presenter Penny Lebyane. Penny is not a stranger to radio and is well known as one of the pioneers of female radio broadcasting in South Africa. Penny lends her voice to ‘Inspired Sundays’, a new style inspirational music driven magazine show on Sundays between 15h00 and18h00. The show will bring you closer to inspirational South African stories with people who have beaten the odds to make it in life.

Radio 2000 legend Ike Phaala returns with his specialist show ‘The Retrospective’ on Sundays now from 19h00 – 22h00 after a weekend sport round up show from 18h00 – 19h00 with Rachel Makhura.

Fortune Combo Business Manager, Anthony Soglo said “Radio 2000 has grown tremendously over the past couple of years and with the new additions to the team together with our growth strategy, we envisage to work towards growth both in audience and commercially. We welcome our new talent and trust that together with the current crop we’ll create more memories for our audience. We are equally excited about our talent search around the country as we know the abundance of talent which exist and are looking forward to finding a broadcaster with the extra x-factor to join our family”.

Radio 2000 Line-up FY2022/23 TIME CHANNEL SHOW PRESENTER DAY MONDAY TO FRIDAY Automation Automation Monday- Friday 00H00-04H00 04H00-06H00 Rhythm At Dawn Mmatsheko Mosito Monday- Friday 06H00-09H00 The Take-Off Bongani Mtolo (Host) Nonala Tose (Co-Host), Lonwabo Nkohla (Sports) Monday- Friday 09H00-12H00 Better Together Ntombikayise Meso Monday- Friday 12H00-15H00 The Royal Playground David Mashabela Monday- Friday 15H00-18H00 The Glenzito Super Drive Glen Lewis (Host) Nathi Ndamase (Co- Host), Lelo Mzaca (Sports) Monday- Friday 18H00-19H00 Sport Night Live with Andile Andile Ncube Monday- Friday 19H00-21H00 Life, Love and All Mapaseka Mokwele Monday-Thursday 21H00-0H00 Mmino Mmino Just – Ice Monday-Thursday FRIDAY Classic Society Paul Mnisi Friday 19H00-22H00 22H00-0H00 The Pulse Lelo Mzaca Friday SATURDAY Automation Automation Saturday 00H00-06H00 06H00-09H00 Weekend Flavour Irma G Saturday 09H00-12H00 Weekend Brunch Reggie Philander Saturday 12H00-15H00 Space And Time Paul Mnisi Saturday 15H00-18H00 Weekend Sport Rachel Makhura Saturday 18H00-21H00 Radio 2000 Saturday Nights Presenter Search/Various Presenters Saturday 21H00-00H00 The Groove Connexion Bambo Johnson Saturday SUNDAY Weekend Flavour Irma G Saturday 06H00-09H00 09H00-12H00 Easy Sundays Reggie Philander Sunday 12H00-15H00 The Comfort Zone Bambo Johnson Sunday 15H00-18H00 Inspired Sunday Penny Lebyane Sunday 18H00-19H00 The Touchline Rachel Makhura Sunday 19H00-22H00 The Retrospective Ike Phaahla Sunday 22H00-00H00 Indaba Ye Ngoma Paul Mnisi Sunday

