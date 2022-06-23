MEDIA STATEMENT | PUBLICATION OF FINAL REPORT ON GRIEVANCE LODGED AGAINST SABC CHAIRPERSON

Johannesburg – Thursday, 23 June 2022-On 8 April 2022, the SABC Board announced that it had adopted the Report of the Special Committee tasked with investigating allegations by former Group Executive: News and Current Affairs against the SABC Board Chairperson. The key findings were summarised and published but the main report was deemed private and confidential, particularly as it contained private and personal information of and about third parties.

On 31 May 2022, the SABC received a written request from SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition (SOS Coalition) to make the Report available on the basis that the findings were substantive and involved matters of public interest, including the alleged breach of the SABC’s Editorial Policies and how the matter was dealt with.

The Board applied its mind to SOS’s formal request to publish the Report, including the significant public interest in this matter, and the need to err on transparency and accountability, while protecting private, confidential, and personal information at the same time. Accordingly, the Board resolved to:

redact and remove information deemed to be private and confidential, including private and personal information of and about third parties; and

publish the redacted Report on the SABC’s website and make it available to the SOS Coalition.

While some information contained in the annexures appears to be in the public domain, the SABC has decided to publish the 47-page Special Committee Report and findings (redacted accordingly and excluding the annexures in order to protect private, confidential and personal information).

The Report can be found here: https://bit.ly/3Ng3Gcv

Ends

Issued on behalf of the SABC Board

Media Enquiries: Ms. Ndileka Cola (Head of Communications & Stakeholder Relations)

ColaNK@sabc.co.za/073 376 8758