MEDIA STATEMENT | POWER FAILURE CONTINUES TO AFFECT SABC RADIO BROADCAST

Johannesburg – Thursday 1 April 2021 – Following the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) earlier statement regarding the power failure which affected its radio stations, the public service broadcaster is once again experiencing recurring broadcast interruptions on all its radio platforms.

The Corporation is closely monitoring the situation and working around the clock to resolve the problem.

