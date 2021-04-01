MEDIA STATEMENT | POWER FAILURE AFFECTS SABC RADIO BROADCAST

Johannesburg – Thursday 1 April 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to apologise for the interruption to its broadcasts this morning, due to a power failure at its head office in Auckland Park. This is as a result of power supply issues from City Power. RSG and SAFM that were impacted are now back on air.

The public broadcaster apologises for the interruption.

ENDS

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Spokesperson)

seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 |C. 073 688 1590