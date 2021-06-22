MEDIA STATEMENT | PHEMELO MOTENE RESIGNS FROM SAfm

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 22 June 2021-The South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) radio station SAfm, would like to announce the resignation of its afternoon lifestyle show host, Ms. Phemelo Motene. Ms. Motene joined SAfm in July 2019 as an anchor of ‘SAfm Life Happens’ which is broadcast weekdays from 13:00 – 15:00. Ms Motene began her radio career in 1999 as a newsreader on Metro Fm, known then as Radio Metro. Shortly after joining the station, she took over from Romeo Khumalo as the weekend lunchtime host before leaving to a more demanding television job two years later. She thereafter joined Generations where she played Khensani Moroka, a lead role that was dearly loved by audiences until her departure in 2004. Her radio experience includes presenting The Weekend Breakfast on 702 as well as producing talk radio shows for broadcasting veterans like Jenny Cwrys Williams and Bruce Whitfield and the executive producer of the popular Friday Stand Ins.

Ms. Motene will be leaving SAfm at the end of June to pursue an opportunity outside of the SABC and KG Moeketsi will be standing in until a replacement is finalised.

The station would like to wish Ms. Motene well on her future endeavors. She is well versed in the radio talk show fraternity and we really value her contribution to the station and its listeners. SAfm will in due course announce the new anchor of ‘SAfm Life Happens’ and will keep its listeners informed of any further developments – Fortune Combo Acting Business Unit Manager, Kina Nhlengethwa.

