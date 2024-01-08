MEDIA STATEMENT | PHALAPHALA FM SADDENED BY PASSING OF ROFHIWA RAMPFUMEDZI

Polokwane – Monday 8 January 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s Limpopo based radio station Phalaphala FM, has learnt with heavy hearts the passing of its presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi who passed away on Sunday 7 January 2024, after a short illness.

Rofhiwa joined Phalaphala FM as a Music Compiler and then presented Zwa Mitambo, a sport show that broadcasts on Mondays to Fridays from 19h00 – 20h00 until his untimely passing.

His presence on-air and at the station will be sorely missed. Limpopo Combo Business Manager Madikana Matjila said, “We all are hurt by Rofhiwa’s passing and wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and all the Phalaphala FM listeners. To our sports lovers Rofhiwa delivered with passion sports show. Lastly, we wish to thank all our listeners for sending us their messages of support during this challenging time.”

The SABC extends its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

