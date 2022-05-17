MEDIA STATEMENT | PHALAPHALA FM 2023/2024 LINE-UP

Polokwane – Friday, 24 March 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) radio station Phalaphala FM, will be introducing minimal line-up changes effective from 01 April 2023. The station reached a milestone of over 1 million listeners in 2022 as per the current RAMS release and believes that this new line-up will further build the station’s listenership.

Phalaphala FM is excited to bring Ndivhuwo Pfuluwani as the new producer on its breakfast show, Vhandilani at 06h00 until 09h00. Terry “The Big Dude” Mudau will continue hosting the show.

Rofhiwa Nethengwe, who joined the station in 2006, continues hosting her 09h00-12h00 show, Nne na Vhone. The programme appeals to a diverse male and female audience.

Mpho “MG” Rathando will maintain his 12h00 to 15h00 programme, Tshiko, which broadcasts from Monday to Friday and focuses on news, current affairs and topical issues such as politics, economics, labour, education and social issues in South Africa and around the world.

The afternoon driver show, Dzia Orowa, from 15h00 to 18h00 will continue being co-presented by Shandu ‘DJ Shhh’ Lukhwareni and Tico Liphadzi from Monday to Friday. They will be joined by veteran producer Rendani Sikhwivhilu.

The dynamic Mpande Mulaudzi popularly known as “Miss P” will continue with Phenyadzinwe, from 21h00 – 24h00 on Fridays and Dikita, on Saturdays between 21h00 – 24h00 to bring to the listeners ears the Top 20 Local Kwaito and House Hits, Hip-Hop and R&B tunes.

The station will introduce a new and innovative conversation and lifestyle programme ‘Rodigeda’ that will be live on social media on Wednesdays from 20h00 to 21h00 and presented by ‘Miss P”. This content will also be broadcast on the new SABC+ streaming platform.

The station is excited to welcome two new presenters Ngavhelo David Khakhu, who will present Mutsindo wa Reggae between 12h00 and 15h00 and Rotondwa Nelwamondo who will present Interfaith on Sundays between 19h00 and 21h00. Phalaphala FM’s Ndi yone Mini Omnibus has a new slot and will broadcast on Sundays from 04h00 until 05h30.

The station has also introduced a live church service from 10h00 until 11h00 on Sundays that will be streamed on social media and SABC+.

Phalaphala FM Business Manager Madikana Matjila stated, “I would like to thank all our listeners, supporters and followers for the great support they show to us as a radio station. We have seen a huge increase in listenership numbers, time spent listening and brand loyalty and these are attestable to our commitments and efforts to deliver great programming. I encourage our listeners to keep listening to our radio station for great content”.

