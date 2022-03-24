MEDIA STATEMENT | PHALAPHALA FM 2022/2023 LINE-UP

Polokwane- Thursday, 24 March 2022 – Phalaphala FM is excited to introduce some line-up changes effective 01 April 2022. These changes are in line with the SABC radio’s strategy. The station reached a milestone of 1.3 million listeners in 2021 as per the October 2021 RAMS release and believes that this new line-up will further build and enhance the station’s growing listenership.

Phalaphala FM is delighted to bring back co-hosting on its breakfast show, ‘Vhandilani’, which will now start at 06h00 until 09h00. The show will be co-hosted by Terry “The Big Dude” Mudau, and a surprise presenter who will be revealed in due course.

Rofhiwa Nethengwe, who joined the station in 2006, will continue to host her 09h00-12h00 show, ‘Nne na Vhone’. The discerning programme appeals to a wide audience in a professional setting, in-transit or at home.

Mpho “MG” Rathando will maintain his 12h00 to 15h00 programme, ‘Tshiko’, which broadcasts from Monday to Friday and focuses on news, current affairs and topical issues in politics, economics, labour, education and social issues in South Africa and around the world.

Whilst on Fridays, Pandelani ‘Miss P’ Mulaudzi will continue presenting her 14h30 – 15h00 kiddies show ‘Dendzhe’.

The afternoon drive show, ‘Dzia Orowa’, from 15h00 to 18h00 will continue being co-presented by Shandu “DJ Shhh” Lukhwareni and Tico Liphadzi on Monday to Friday.

Jones ‘Mr Lover Lover’ Netshipise will be brought to the 22h00 – 24h00 music show, ‘Ri a dzedza’, on Mondays to Thursdays to bring listeners some of the best and greatest urban hits. Rofhiwa Nekhumbe G Voice takes over ‘Mulakhulu’ on weekdays between 03h00 – 05h00. Meanwhile on weekends, he will also continue with his 06h00 – 09h00 Saturday breakfast show, ‘Vhandilani nga mugivhela’.

The dynamic Mpande Mulaudzi popularly known as “Miss P” will take over ‘Phenyadzinwe’, at 21h00 – 24h00 on Fridays, while Dikita, will host the ‘Top 20’ Local Kwaito and House Hits, and Hip-Hop and R&B tunes. On Saturdays, Humbulani Nengovhela will be joining the 09h00 – 11h00 show, ‘Nambi Ya dzinambi’, a music programme that focuses on Tshivenda traditional music.

The station is excited to welcome Sammy Khwashaba to the family, who will be hosting the 12h00–14h00 ‘Reggae Music Show’ on Saturdays.

Veteran radio presenter Mpho Nefale will continue to host the 18h00 – 21h00 show, ‘Devhula Ha Vhembe (DV)’. Thereafter, Mpande Mulaudzi “Miss P” will take listeners on a musical journey of profiling the latest house, Venrap and hip – hop hits on the programme ‘Dikita‘ from 21h00 – 24h00. This show will bring listeners the best in entertainment news and listener call-ins.

Michael “Holy Mike” Mabugana will remain at Phalaphala FM and will host the 07h00 – 10h00 gospel shows, ‘Gondo Vhugala’, on Sundays.

Jones “Mr Lover Lover” Netshipise will also host the 10h00 – 14h00 show, ‘Vhugalatenga’, on Sundays. Meanwhile Tshimangadzo Murovhi will be presenting the 19h00 – 20h00 show, ‘Lutendo’, as well as the 20h00 – 21h00 show, ‘Vhurereli ha Hashu’ on Sundays.

Phalaphala FM Business Manager Madikana Matjila said that “we are excited to see this station making this huge traction in the way we serve our audience and believe that these changes will help us grow this brand to reach greater heights”.

“It is our pride that we preserve our culture and heritage, concluded Matjila”.

