MEDIA STATEMENT | PHALAPHALA FM 2021 -2022 LINE-UP

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Phalaphala FM will be making changes to its current line-up, with the aim of offering its listeners a fresh listening experience.

From 1 April 2021, Zwamitambo the weekday sports hour from 19h00 – 20h00 will be presented by the versatile presenter Rampsie Rampfumedzi, while Billy Matidza will present Hu Duba Buse, on Saturdays and Sundays between 14h00 – 18h00.

The energetic Rofhiwa Nekhumbe, will take over the Top 30 show, Phenyadzinwe on Fridays from 21h00 – 00h00. He will also present Vhandilani, on Saturdays between 07h00 – 09h00 and Dikita [Party time] Saturdays between 21h00 – 00h00.

The talented Mboneni Munyai will take over the Reggae music show on Saturdays between 12h00–14h00 while the Tshivenda traditional music show, Nambi ya dzinambi will be presented by Hulisani Phosiwa, a presenter with a vast knowledge of music, between 09h00 and 11h00.

On Sundays, the popular Drama Omnibus will be broadcast between 04h00 – 05h00 while the gospel show, Gondo Vhugala, will be presented by Pastor Holy Mike from 07h00 – 10h00.

Our ballads show, Vhugalatenga, will be presented by Terry Mudau from 10h00 – 12h00. The new slot for Jazz music will be Sundays from 21h00 till 00h00.

The rest of the shows will remain as they are and we appeal to our loyal listeners to give presenters the necessary support as always. RI Na ‘now Miso Bothe!

ENDS

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting SABC Spokesperson)

seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 |C. 073 688 1590