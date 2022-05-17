MEDIA STATEMENT | NEW EDITOR AND LINEUP CHANGES FOR THE SABC NEWS CHANNEL

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 29 March 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lumko Jimlongo as Editor of the SABC News Channel (24-hour News Channel on DSTV 404) with effect from 01 April 2023.

Jimlongo is an award-winning journalist and multi-skilled media professional, with a career that spans over 18 years. He has risen through the ranks and held various positions in the newsroom including Executive Producer of the SABC’s flagship news breakfast show, Morning Live.

Mr Moshoeshoe Monare, Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, says “This appointment comes at a time when the News Channel is implementing changes that will assist in retaining its position as the most trusted news source”.

He said Jimlongo will immediately execute the channel’s look and feel and implement the line-up and shows from Monday.

Unfiltered, currently on free to air channel S3, makes its debut on the News Channel with the introduction of academic and renowned podcast host Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh. The show will bring hard-hitting interviews that take an in-depth look into issues beyond the headlines. Unfiltered will feature twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 20h00 – 21h00.

Former SABC News politics reporter Mbali Thethani makes her return to the News division to anchor our brand-new daily news wrap show, Late Edition between 21h00 – 00h00. Together with Flo Letoaba, they will wrap up the news of the day and give the viewer an opportunity to catch up on all the stories of the day and late breaking stories.

Liezle Wilson will move to anchor SA Today, weekdays from 14h00 – 17h00. Liezle has been instrumental in the success and growth of the current weekend offerings, and the SABC is confident that she will continue in the same trajectory.

Asanda Magaqa also makes her return to the SABC News division. She will host weekend slots Week-In-Review and The Week Ahead, between 13h00 – 14h00 Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

The popular Sports Live moves to a new time slot from 20h00 – 21h00 every Sunday. The new time slot will see seasoned Sport Broadcasters, Thabiso Sithole and Kate Nokwe tackle leading Sport stories of the week.

Trendz Live will provide viewers a mixture of both travel and lifestyle content on Fridays at 20h00. Anchored by Nkosazana Dambuza and Tiisetso Masike, the show will also explore different cultures, unique neighborhoods, and an array of activities within the arts and culture space.

Mr Monare says the changes reflect the public broadcaster’s commitment to deliver quality and relevant content to the South African viewers.

