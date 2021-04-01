MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE PROGRAMMES SCHEDULE FOR 2021

Johannesburg – Thursday, 01 April 2021 – SABC Radio station, Munghana Lonene FM is pleased to announce its line-up changes effective Monday 6 April 2021.

The weekday line-up will see Radio and TV presenter Khensani Nyango take over the 09:00 to 12:00 Monday to Friday slot, a show she previously presented for several years. The show will now be called Swa Risima.

Muvhango actor and seasoned presenter, Ike “G-Funk” Ngobeni returns to the station to host a whole new Afternoon Drive Show. G-Funk will be joined by Lindiwe “Lind-diva” Makhubele as co-host and Bongani ‘DJ Soulcrusher’ Sithole will deliver the traffic updates and handle the production. Khoma Ndlela! will also feature multi-talented comedian Solly Makamu who will be the show’s contributor on Thursdays.

Chiechie Rikhotso will present the public mandate slot between 20:00 and 22:00 weekdays which will still maintain the SABC Education Hour from 21:00 to 22:00.

On Friday evenings Xitsonga Hip Hop Pioneer Mchangani starts the weekend with Emanembenembeni ya Hip Hop from 22:00 to 01:00.

On Saturday, teen presenter Mpfuxelelo Makaringe will host all the weekend youth educational shows State your mind and Teen Zone back to back from 12:00 to 13:00. Mchangani will now handle the Nkatsakanyo from 13:00 to 15:00.

On Saturdays and Sundays between 15:00 to 18:00, Rhandzu Optimus will deliver the Sports Show Etimbaleni ta Mintlangu.

Saturday evenings on the station’s flagship sound Xitsonga Top 10 music has been strengthened by the introduction of our seasoned presenter Quinton ‘The Quintonizer’ Baloyi. House music show Ta Duma in a new time slot will never be the same. The show will still be hosted by Rooitjie Tshukeleni from 22:00 to 01:00. Rooitjie Tshukeleni completes the station line up with the station’s student orientated show Campus Connection on Sunday evenings 22:00 to 01:00.

Munghana Lonene FM also welcomes two seasoned contributors for the religious programmes, Dr. Esrom Mathumbu joins the station as a Christian contributor and traditional healer Dr. Mashele known as “J Mashale-Mashale” also joins the team as an African Tradition expect.

Tebogo Magubane, Munghana Lonene FM’s Programmes Manager stated “our new line-up and exciting fresh features will reflect the station strategy of being a brand which stays abreast and cement a place as one of the Top 10 Radio brand in South Africa. It will also serve the Vatsonga nation, speak to younger listeners, whilst retaining our mandate programming content that will resonate with loyal listeners”.

The rest of the Line-up remains unchanged. Please see attached.

