MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE LAUNCHES POP-UP STUDIO AT MASINGITA MALL

Friday, November 25, 2022 – Giyani – Munghana Lonene FM is proud to announce a historic moment in the station’s evolution – the launch of its new Pop-up studio at Masingita Mall in Giyani.

Today’s inaugural broadcast marks the official launch of the new pop-up studio in the heart of the mall. The studio will serve as the station’s second broadcast facility and will bring the Munghana Lonene brand and experience closer to its core listeners.

“We have been working tirelessly on the studio project with the assistance of the Masingita Group of companies, who are the owners of Masinga Mall” says Madikana Matjila Business Manager of the Limpopo combo, which is comprised of Munghana Lonene FM, Phalaphala FM and Thobela FM. “Our aim is to ensure that we take the MLFM brand into the community so that our listeners can have a more personal experience with the brand and their favourite DJ’s.”

Select weekdays and weekends shows will be broadcast live from the studio going forward as the SABC will be occupying the space indefinitely. Today’s launch event will be supported by key stakeholders including government officials, traditional, faith and business leaders.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 | C. 071 877 0513