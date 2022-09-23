MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE FM’S EPIC WEEKEND HERITAGE CELEBRATIONS

Friday, September 23, 2022 – Johannesburg – This weekend Munghana Lonene FM celebrates Heritage in a big way with three (3) events that are free and open to the public. The festivities will take place starting Saturday morning at the Tsalanang Sports Ground in Braamfisher, followed by a battle of the DJ’s at Kara Lounge in the evening and winding down with praise at the Fountain of Life Worship Centre in Pretoria on Sunday.

Munghana Lonene FM launches their heritage day celebrations with a star studded concert starting Saturday at 10h00 at the Tsalanang Sports Ground. On hand to entertain the crowd will be Sir Jambatini, Marhoya Chauke, Percy Mfana, Timintsu Ta Vatsonga to name a few. The evening “Battle of the DJ’s” event takes place at Kara Lounge in Pretoria starting at 18h00. Audience can look forward to competition between Afrikan roots, DJ Sushy, DJ Trendy, Given Mabunda, DJ Lolo and many more of the hottest DJ’s around competing for the crowd. Entrance is free.

The festivities close with “Empfuxelelweni” – Thembzana reloaded with Dr Ezrom Mathumbu, hosted by Pastor Ray Sono on Sunday from 18h00-22h00. The faith-filled line-up will gather at the Fountain of Life Worship Centre in Pretoria. Praise and worship artists and pastors to be featured include Pastor Lungi, Mabongi, Lufuno Dagada, Moses Muthundinne, Collen Maluleke, Bishop Malumane and Eunice Nwa Rich as a start.

“Celebrating our heritage with the public is one of Munghana Lonene’s highlights” says Madikana Matjila Business Manager of SABC’s Limpopo Combo, which comprises of Munghana Lnene, Thobela FM and PhalaPhala FM.

“This weekend will be Epic and we are pleased to be able to gather in person once again after our extended separation due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. The three events over this heritage weekend are free and open to the public and we look forward to finally engaging on a bigger scale, face to face with our listeners as we celebrate Heritage Day.”

More information is available on the station's website www.munghanalonenefm.co.za

