MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE FM TAKES OVER PHALABORWA ON THE ROAD TO XMA17

Friday, October 21, 2022 – Phalaborwa – This weekend, Munghana Lonene FM focuses on the upcoming XMA17 by hosting three (3) events open to the public.

On Saturday afternoon, Phalaborwa taxi rank will host a live broadcast of Timintsu ta Xitsonga with Mafosi from 13h00 – 15h00, followed by a battle of the DJs at Fosfate club from 18:00 until late. Finally, the Phalaborwa takeover comes to a close on Sunday with a live broadcast of Empfuxelelweni with Thembzana reloaded and Dr Ezrom Mathumbu, hosted by AFM Lulekani. The mass prayer and revival service will be held at Vahlengwe Ville, and the entrance is free.

“This weekend is going to be epic as we pave the way for the upcoming Xitsonga Music Awards,” says Madikana Matjila, Business Manager of SABC’s Limpopo Combo, which comprises of Munghana Lonene, Thobela FM and PhalaPhala FM. “Taking over Phalaborwa allows us to share the excitement of the award show by taking the station into our communities and encouraging the public to vote for their favourite musical artists while celebrating our rich musical culture.”

The public can still vote for their favourite artists within their respective categories by sending an SMS to 45859 – the voting lines close on the October 28 2022. The Xitsonga Music Awards show will take place on November 5 2022, at Nkowankowa Stadium at Tzaneen Country Lodge.

