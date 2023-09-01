MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE FM LAUNCHES XMA18

Johannesburg- Friday, 1 September 2023- In its quest to promote culture, heritage, language and social cohesion through music, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station, Munghana Lonene FM launched its 18th edition of the Xitsonga Music Awards (XMA) today in Auckland Park. XMA is a flagship annual project presented by Munghana Lonene FM.

This year’s edition of the awards will be held on 4 November 2023 at the Nkowankowa Stadium and is themed: I Mpfumaluwo wa Hina which simply means – It’s our melody! The theme is a celebration of the world’s recovery from an era of a pandemic and affirms that music is a universal gift and has the power to connect people.

Subsequent to the media launch held in Auckland park today, which unveiled the unique features of this year’s awards, the station will announce nominees and open voting lines at a date that will be communicated soon.

The awards weekend will start with an elegant gala dinner where special awards are presented. The gala presents a networking opportunity for key VIP stakeholders, government officials as well as business, traditional and religious leaders.

This will be followed by a memorable and prestigious open-air awarding ceremony and a music festival that will facilitate interaction between artists and loyal fans of no less than 15 000 people.

The event presents multiple opportunities to build brand affinity through experiential marketing opportunities, brand association drives and goodwill initiatives.

South Africans are urged to be part of the stations’ strides as it continues to ensure that music remains a powerful instrument that helps to deepen South Africa’s democracy.

