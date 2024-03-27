MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE FM INTRODUCES ITS 2024-2025 LINE-UP

Polokwane – Wednesday, 27 March 2024 – Munghana Lonene FM is delighted to announce changes to enhance its line-up, effective from Monday, 1 April 2024.

The station will be increasing time allocated for the talk show ‘Afrika wa Vulavula’ by one hour from 12h00 to 14h00, whilst ‘Dzumba na Mina’, a music show will broadcast from 14h00 to 15h00. The popular adult content talk show ‘Gongomela’ continues to broadcast at 00h00 to 03h00 from Mondays to Fridays and will continue to be hosted by Risimati ‘N’wana n’wa Gee’.

On Saturdays, Munghana Lonene FM listeners will continue with seasoned broadcaster and household name, Sydney Baloyi who is joined by co-host Ike Ngobeni for the Saturday breakfast show ‘N’wayitelo wa Mugqibela’ from 07h00 to 09h00.

Quinton ‘The Qunitonizer’ Baloyi joins Foster ‘Mafosi – Try by force’ Chauke to present the station’s signature Xitsonga traditional music show ‘Timitsu ta Xitsonga’ on Saturdays from 13h00 to 15h00. Popular preacher Dr. KS Maluleke will continue presenting the Sunday morning gospel show ‘Sisimuka u vangama’ with Maningi wa Ntamu from 06h00 to 09h00. Dr Maluleke will be based at the station’s Giyani satellite studios.

Munghana Lonene FM is excited to launch its new profile programme ‘Phuphu ya Rixaka’, which means “pillar of the nation” in Xitsonga. This YouTube-based programme aims to inspire listeners by showcasing the incredible stories of individuals who have overcome adversity to achieve success.

‘Phuphu ya Rixaka’ interviews will give the audiences a unique glimpse into the lives of some truly remarkable people. The station will be uncovering untold stories and events that have shaped their lives and sharing their personal experiences. This programme is part of Munghana Lonene FM’s digital growth strategy, and the station is proud to be preserving historical events and personal stories for future generations. It will be hosted by Africa wa Vulavula Khalanga and Pat Mathebula and produced by the multi-talented Munghana Lonene FM Breakfast show host DJ Brian (Brian Rikhotso).

‘Phuphu ya Rixaka’ isn’t just about entertainment, it is also about fostering cultural understanding and harmony. By sharing different perspectives and viewpoints on different issues, the station hopes to bring people together and promote a more inclusive society. And let’s not forget the power of profile interviews to capture moments in time. ‘Phuphu ya Rixaka’ – the programme that celebrates the intellectual heritage of our nation. Documentaries will be done by Foster Chauke aka ‘Try by Force’, addressing monthly themes.

SABC Limpopo Combo Business Manager, Mr. Madikana Matjila stated that “Munghana Lonene FM also intends to live up to its brand promise by being a trendsetter in the broadcast space. We are introducing cutting-edge digital integrated content which will soon be available on demand on SABC+”.

