MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE FM APPOINTS PROGRAMMES MANAGER

Polokwane – Tuesday, 13 February 2024 – Munghana Lonene FM is pleased to announce the appointment of the Programmes Manager, Ms. Rose Tshabalala. Ms Tshabalala will be responsible for programming Strategy, content development and on-air presentation.

With 29 years of experience in the broadcasting industry, Ms Tshabalala brings a wealth of knowledge in radio programming. She started her radio career as a Freelance Presenter at Munghana Lonene FM. Tshabalala is a veteran producer and senior continuity producer who holds a wealth of knowledge gained over the years from the station.

Her academic qualifications include a National Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA, People Management Programme from GIBS. She is currently pursuing her Honours Degree in Integrated Organisational Communication at UNISA.

Business Manager of the Limpopo Combo, Mr Madikana Matjila said that “We have confidence in Ms Tshabalala and believe that her expertise will assist the station to deliver high quality content enhancing as well as continue to preserve and promote Xitsonga Culture and Heritage.

We wish the new Programmes Manager well in her new journey as Munghana Lonene Programmes Manager”.

