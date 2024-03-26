MEDIA STATEMENT | MOTSWEDING FM LAUNCHES 2024/2025 LINE UP

Mahikeng – Tuesday, 26 March 2024 – In its quest to achieve a desired goal of maximising impact and reach through the use of FM, digital, and on the ground productions for the year 2024/2025, Motsweding FM will be effecting minimal changes to its current line-up. This is to beef up content delivery and also to introduce a new generation of female Setswana presenters.

Aligning with the United Nation’s (UN) Goal 5 which stipulates that “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”, Motsweding FM introduces two female presenters who will form part of the on-air team, and they bring versatility and the much needed linguistic prowess. Lebo Ndiya Molefe will present Megagamola on Fridays from 20h00 to 24h00 with DJ Nash. Boitumelo “Mizer” Mafole will take over Bosigogare on Saturdays and Sundays from 00h00 to 03h00.

Lebo Ndiya Molefe is a product of community radio and has earned recognition in that space. She is a singer, MC, and brand ambassador. Her love for music and Setswana as a young person born post 1994 will greatly assist in attracting young audiences for the station and also in maximizing on digitized content that will form a critical part of the audience attraction strategy based on the convergence of FM and Digital.

Boitumelo “Mizer” Mafole is not a stranger to Motsweding FM, as she joined the station in 2016 and left to pursue personal development goals in 2018. Mizer is a DJ, sound engineer, socialite, and is very passionate about community development. She will also immensely contribute to the growth and impact that Motsweding plans to achieve.

Don Makhosi will host Kgolagano on Sundays between 09h00-12h00, and the station wishes to express its appreciation to Rre Modisane Modise who has been in radio broadcasting spanning over four decades Rre Modisane plans will be a religious contributor for various religious segments. Motswedi wa Jazz with Bra Sly will move to the 18h00-20h00 slot, Tsosoloso with Brown Mosiapoa will move to the 20h00-21h00 time channel.

According to Mamontha Motaung, Motsweding FM’s Business Manager: “The minimal changes effected signals consistency and growth in terms of revenue and audiences. The introduction of two female broadcasters heralds an era of a generation of additional females in the Setswana broadcasting landscape”

Show Time Day of the Week Presenters Name of Show 00h00 – 03h00 Monday – Friday Onalenna Kotane Tshimologo 03:00 – 05:00 Monday- Friday Tom Perez Motsogapele 05h00 – 06h00 Monday – Friday CURRENT AFFAIRS Boresetse 06:00 – 09:00 Monday – Friday Douglas Mosadi and Stella Sebalo. Oatile Jacobs on Sports. Thagamoso 09:00 – 12:00 Monday – Friday Mokopi Molebatsi Kgolo 12:00 – 15:00 Monday – Friday Amon Mokoena Tadi E A Amusa 15:00 – 18:00 Monday – Friday Nelly “Nellicious” Moruri and Lucky “LTK” Komanisi Diaboa 18h00 – 19h00 Monday – Friday CURRENT AFFAIRS Tsele Le Tsele 19h00 – 20h00 Monday – Friday Mosela Mokgosi Mamepe 20:00 – 00:00 Monday-Thursday Lebo Mokgatlha Nna le Wena 20:00 – 00:00 Fridays Mofemedi “DJNash” Sebakile and Lebo Ndiya Megagamola 00:00-03:00 Saturday Boitumelo “Mizer” Mafole Bosigogare 03:00-06:00 Saturday Lorato “DJ FinoK” Kebotlhale Diaroropa 06:00-09:00 Saturday Ramathudi “JD Sol” Mputle Le Re Tlhabetse 09:00-12:00 Saturday Mofemedi “DJNash” Sebakile Diabalola: Top 30 12h00 – 13:00 Saturday CURRENT AFFAIRS Itlhabe Botlhale 13:00-15:00 Saturday Tebogo “TJH” Hotane Tsa Etsho 15h00 – 18h00 Saturday Oshebeng Koonyaditse Mokaragana 18:00–21:00 Saturday Onalerona“DJBigboy”Dingoko Tsa Moribo le Poko 21h00 – 00h00 Saturday Tlotlo “Ernest The DJ” Mooketsi Ke Mo Teng 00h00 – 03h00 Sunday Boitumelo “Mizer” Mafole Bosigogare 03:00 – 06:00 Sunday Lorato “DJ Fino-K” Kebotlhale Diaroropa 06:00 – 09:00 Sunday Brown Mosiapoa Rorisang 09h00 – 12h00 Sunday Serai “Don Makhosi” Mogapi Kgolagano 12h00 – 13h00 Sunday CURRENT AFFAIRS Itlhabe Botlhale 13h00 – 15h00 Sunday Lebo Mokgatlha Di a Opela and Seboloke Omnibus. 15:00 – 18:00 Sunday Oshebeng Koonyaditse Mokaragana 18:00 – 20:00 Sunday Sylvester “Bra Sly” Mfuloane Motswedi wa Jazz 20h00 – 21h00 Sunday Brown Mosiapoa Tsosoloso 21:00 – 00:00 Sunday Phenyo “Phushka” Phushudi Sepelong

