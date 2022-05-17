MEDIA STATEMENT | MOTSWEDING FM 2023/2024 LINE-UP

Mahikeng – Wednesday, 29 March 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s radio station Motsweding FM, has tweaked its FY2023/2024 line-up, taking it up a notch, as it continues to preserve and promote Setswana.
The station’s drive time shows between 06h00 and 18h00 will hold it down as normal and no changes have been made.
Mofemedi “Dj Nash” Sebakile will host Diabalola: Motsweding FM Top 30, which broadcasts every Saturday from 09h00 to 12h00, with Tlotlo “Ernest The DJ” Mooketsi moving to Ke Moteng between 21h00 to 00h00, on Saturdays.
Tebogo “TJH” Hotane moves to Tsaetsho tsa Setswana from 13h00-15h00, Saturdays, whilst Phenyo Phushudi will move to Sepelong, every Sunday from 21h00-00h00. The show was previously done by Tom Perez who will now present Motsogapele, every Monday – Friday between 03h00-05h00.
Motsweding FM welcomes Serai “Don Makhosi” Mogapi and Kgomotso Billoane, who will be presenting the weekend shows Bosigogare from 00h00 to 03h00 and Diaroropa between 03h00 to 06h00 respectively. Don Makhosi comes from campus and community radio and has passion for Setswana. Kgomotso commands a unique voice that will resonate with a young Motswana female of Motsweding FM with a flair on advocacy programs and brand activations.
Mrs. Mamontha Motaung, Business Manager: Inland Combo stated, “Motsweding FM’s programming strategy has exceeded some revenue targets due to a positive response received from the audience and advertisers. The station has also created new strategic relationships that will see it growing both its audience and revenue without compromising the language and culture of Setswana”.
MOTSWEDING FM LINE UP: MONDAY-FRIDAY
|TIME CHANNEL
|PROGRAMME
|OAP
|00h00-03h00
|Tshimologo
|Onalenna Kotane
|03h00-05h00
|Motsogapele
|Tom Perez
|05h00-06h00
|Boresetse
|Current Affairs
|06h00-09h00
|Thagamoso
|Douglas Mosadi and Stella Sebalo
Oatile Jacobs
|09h00-12h00
|Kgolo
|Mokopi Molebatsi
|12h00-15h00
|Tadi E A Amusa
|Amon Mokoena
|15h00-18h00
|Diaboa
|Lucky Komanisi and Nelly Moruri
Refilwe Mogomotsi
|18h00-19h00
|Tsele le Tsele
|Current Affairs
|19h00 – 20h00
|Mamepe
|Irene Mokgodi
|20h00–00h00
|Nna le Wena
|Lebo Mokgatlha
|Friday
|Megagamola
|Onalerona “Dj Bigboy” Dingoko
LINE-UP: SATURDAY
|24h00-03h00
|Bosigogare
|Serai “Don Makhosi” Mogapi
|03h00-06h00
|Diaroropa
|Kgomotso Biloane
|06h00-09h00
|Leretlhabetse
|Solly “JD Sol” Mputle
|09h00-12h00
|Diabalola (Top 30)
|Mofemedi “Dj Nash” Sebakile
|12h00-13h00
|Itlhabe Botlhale
|Current Affairs
|13h00-15h00
|Tsa Etsho
|Tebogo “TJH” Hotane
|15h00-18h00
|Mokaragana (Sports)
|Oshebeng Koonyaditse
|18h00-21h00
|Tsa Moribo le Poko
|Onalerona “Dj Bigboy” Dingoko
|21h00-00:00
|Ke Moteng
|Tlotlo “Enerst The DJ” Mooketsi
LINE-UP: SUNDAY
|00h00-03h00
|Bosigogare
|Serai “Don Makhosi” Mogapi
|03h00-06h00
|Diaroropa
|Kgomotso Biloane
|06h00-09h00
|Rorisang
|Brown Mosiapoa
|09h00-12h00
|Kgolagano
|Modisane Modise
|12h00-13h00
|Itlhabe Botlhale
|Current Affairs
|13h00-15h00
|Di a opela
|Lebo Mokgatlha
|15h00-18h00
|Mokaragana
|Oshebeng Koonyaditse
|18h00-19h00
|Tsosoloso
|Brown Mosiapoa
|19h00-21h00
|Motswedi Wa Jazz
|Sylvester “Bra Sly” Mfuloane
|21h00-00:00
|Sepelong
|Phenyo Phushudi
