MEDIA STATEMENT | MOTSWEDING FM 2023/2024 LINE-UP

Mahikeng – Wednesday, 29 March 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s radio station Motsweding FM, has tweaked its FY2023/2024 line-up, taking it up a notch, as it continues to preserve and promote Setswana.

The station’s drive time shows between 06h00 and 18h00 will hold it down as normal and no changes have been made.

Mofemedi “Dj Nash” Sebakile will host Diabalola: Motsweding FM Top 30, which broadcasts every Saturday from 09h00 to 12h00, with Tlotlo “Ernest The DJ” Mooketsi moving to Ke Moteng between 21h00 to 00h00, on Saturdays.

Tebogo “TJH” Hotane moves to Tsaetsho tsa Setswana from 13h00-15h00, Saturdays, whilst Phenyo Phushudi will move to Sepelong, every Sunday from 21h00-00h00. The show was previously done by Tom Perez who will now present Motsogapele, every Monday – Friday between 03h00-05h00.

Motsweding FM welcomes Serai “Don Makhosi” Mogapi and Kgomotso Billoane, who will be presenting the weekend shows Bosigogare from 00h00 to 03h00 and Diaroropa between 03h00 to 06h00 respectively. Don Makhosi comes from campus and community radio and has passion for Setswana. Kgomotso commands a unique voice that will resonate with a young Motswana female of Motsweding FM with a flair on advocacy programs and brand activations.

Mrs. Mamontha Motaung, Business Manager: Inland Combo stated, “Motsweding FM’s programming strategy has exceeded some revenue targets due to a positive response received from the audience and advertisers. The station has also created new strategic relationships that will see it growing both its audience and revenue without compromising the language and culture of Setswana”.

MOTSWEDING FM LINE UP: MONDAY-FRIDAY

TIME CHANNEL PROGRAMME OAP 00h00-03h00 Tshimologo Onalenna Kotane 03h00-05h00 Motsogapele Tom Perez 05h00-06h00 Boresetse Current Affairs 06h00-09h00 Thagamoso Douglas Mosadi and Stella Sebalo Oatile Jacobs 09h00-12h00 Kgolo Mokopi Molebatsi 12h00-15h00 Tadi E A Amusa Amon Mokoena 15h00-18h00 Diaboa Lucky Komanisi and Nelly Moruri Refilwe Mogomotsi 18h00-19h00 Tsele le Tsele Current Affairs 19h00 – 20h00 Mamepe Irene Mokgodi 20h00–00h00 Nna le Wena Lebo Mokgatlha Friday Megagamola Onalerona “Dj Bigboy” Dingoko

LINE-UP: SATURDAY

24h00-03h00 Bosigogare Serai “Don Makhosi” Mogapi 03h00-06h00 Diaroropa Kgomotso Biloane 06h00-09h00 Leretlhabetse Solly “JD Sol” Mputle 09h00-12h00 Diabalola (Top 30) Mofemedi “Dj Nash” Sebakile 12h00-13h00 Itlhabe Botlhale Current Affairs 13h00-15h00 Tsa Etsho Tebogo “TJH” Hotane 15h00-18h00 Mokaragana (Sports) Oshebeng Koonyaditse 18h00-21h00 Tsa Moribo le Poko Onalerona “Dj Bigboy” Dingoko 21h00-00:00 Ke Moteng Tlotlo “Enerst The DJ” Mooketsi

LINE-UP: SUNDAY

00h00-03h00 Bosigogare Serai “Don Makhosi” Mogapi 03h00-06h00 Diaroropa Kgomotso Biloane 06h00-09h00 Rorisang Brown Mosiapoa 09h00-12h00 Kgolagano Modisane Modise 12h00-13h00 Itlhabe Botlhale Current Affairs 13h00-15h00 Di a opela Lebo Mokgatlha 15h00-18h00 Mokaragana Oshebeng Koonyaditse 18h00-19h00 Tsosoloso Brown Mosiapoa 19h00-21h00 Motswedi Wa Jazz Sylvester “Bra Sly” Mfuloane 21h00-00:00 Sepelong Phenyo Phushudi

