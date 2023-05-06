MEDIA STATEMENT | MORE HOSTS REVEALED FOR METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS 2023 (#MMA23)

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is thrilled to reveal more hosts of the star-studded and esteemed METRO FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA23), which will take place on Saturday, 06 May 2023 at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.

Further to announcing Lerato Kganyago and Katlego Maboe as the presenters of these prestigious awards, the radio and television personalities will be joined by Somizi (somGAGA) Mhlongo, Mpumi Mlambo, Sipho (Alphi) Mkhwanazi and Zanele Potelwa. This team of energetic and charismatic talent was carefully selected to deliver the most impactful awards ceremony South African audiences have seen in five years!

SomGAGA and Mpumi will be holding it down behind the ‘Black Curtain’, while Alphi and Zanele give us the blow-by-blow action and the glitz and glam of the ‘Black Carpet’.

“METRO FM has always been a part of my DNA and hosting the awards after a five-year break, gives me the greatest joy! South Africa has been waiting for this prestigious event and I’m honoured and grateful to be able to share it with music fans all over the country. Local music and artists have evolved and come so far in the past five years, and this is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate that,” states Somizi Mhlongo.

Mpumi Mlambo says, “I cannot express how excited I am to be selected as one of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 hosts! It is a huge honour to be part of such an incredible event that’s well loved and known not only in South Africa, but globally. I can’t wait to celebrate our local talent along with my co-host Somizi as we hold it down and welcome the winners behind the ‘Black Curtain’.”

The awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1, SABC Plus and METRO FM’s YouTube channel at 20:00! The public is encouraged to tune in, to witness some of today’s biggest South African music acts on stage, as well as see their favorite A-list South African celebrities walk the ‘Black Carpet’ and participate in the awards.

Sipho (Alphi) Mkwhanazi says, “I think I share South Africa’s sentiment in expressing how excited we are for the return of the METRO FM AWARDS. I’m thrilled to be a part of this star-studded event and absolutely cannot wait to celebrate our local talent.”

“It is such a great honour to be part of this incredible event. Our local artists have come such a long way in the past five years and what better way to bring back the MMA’s than now. We’re incredibly privileged to live in a country that embraces and celebrates diversity in music, art, fashion and culture,” concludes Zanele Potelwa.

Voting lines remain open and to vote: Dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts.

USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute.

Voting lines are open as from 31 March 2023 to 30 April 2023 at midnight, except for song of the year that closes at 9pm on 6 May 2023.

Tickets for all official METRO FM Music Awards 2023 events are available at Computicket:

https://tickets.computicket.com/event/metro_fm_music_awards_2023/7215601/7215688/37771

Event Date Time Venue Tickets MMA23 Official Music Conference Thursday, 04 May 2023 10h00 – 16h00 Mbombela Civic Centre Free entry MMA23 Official Pre-Party Friday, 05 May 2023 18h00 – 04h00 The Prestige Lifestyle Grand, Mbombela From R200 MMA23 Main Event Saturday, 06 May 2023 20h00 – 22h00 Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga From R150 MMA23 After Party Saturday, 06 May 2023 22h00 – 06h00 Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga From R350 MMA23 Official Love Movement Sunday, 07 May 2023 12h00 – 02h00 Mbombela Rugby Stadium Precinct From R350

