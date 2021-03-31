MEDIA STATEMENT | MINIMAL CHANGES TO RSG SCHEDULE

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – SABC Radio Station, RSG is pleased to announce that there will be minimal changes to its line-up in 2021.

The agriculture program, ‘RSG Landbou’ has moved to an earlier slot of 05:00-06:00 and will form part of the already automated program schedule from midnight until 06:00, which will precede the popular current affairs show ‘Monitor’.

Even more good news is that popular hosts Martelize Brink and Johan Rademan of the show ‘Driesestig’, will now be broadcast uninterrupted from 13:00-15:00 weekdays, with the current affairs show, ‘Spektrum’ now airing from 12:00-13:00.

RSG listeners can also look forward to new programme series, an exciting new radio drama season and features from Monday the 5th of April 2021.

