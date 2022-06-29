MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM THE BRIDGE RELAUNCH 2022/23

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – METRO FM is set to shake the South African airwaves once again on Friday, 1 July 2022 as it relaunches a new and improved mid-morning show. The station is proud to announce that Sabelo ‘DJ Sabby’ Mtshali, will be taking over The Bridge Monday to Friday 09:00 – 12:00.

This daily lifestyle show brings various inspirational, fun, engaging content and music to ensure the delivery of an entertaining as well as insightful mid-morning radio show. The show is the bridge between one’s reality, opportunities, endless possibilities; and isn’t complete without the famous ‘Ask a Man’ feature. The visionary broadcaster and an all-round urban youth culture commentator, DJ Sabby will certainly bring a whole new offering to the mid-morning airwaves across the country. The relaunch of The Bridge promises to serve our listeners with ground-breaking entertaining content, that is sure to provide you with an enjoyable mid-morning snack.

“At just 32 years old, DJ Sabby has achieved what many dream of achieving and with so many years ahead of him, he together with the station are excited about where the journey is headed”.

METRO FM Business Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa

The talented presenter will continue to bring you the hottest tunes every Saturday between 09:00 – 12:00 during the METRO FM Top30.

METRO FM has maintained its coolest radio station position for the past nine years at the Sunday Times Generation Next Awards and remains committed to maintaining its position as South Africa’s number one commercial radio station.

