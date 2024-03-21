MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Johannesburg – Thursday, 21 March 2024 –The management of METRO FM would like to set the record straight on a matter concerning a social media post that was published yesterday of an interview that was set to take place this morning.

Management cancelled the interview and ordered an immediate removal of the social media post based on its controversial content. An investigation has been instituted to address the matter.

Management regrets this incident; however, it must be noted that the SABC always endevours to provide fair and balanced content.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590