MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM PARTS WAYS WITH MO G

Johannesburg – Saturday, 30 July 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has parted ways with Mr. Mpho Madise, also known as Mo G. This follows the termination of his contract, due to material breach of contract.

METRO FM Business Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa stated that “METRO FM will communicate in due course who will take over the show and a big thank you to the team that has held the fort during this period.”

