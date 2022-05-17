MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM NEW LINE UP 2023/24

Johannesburg – Friday, 17 March 2023 – The country’s largest commercial radio station, METRO FM, will on Monday 03 April 2023, shake the South African airwaves as it unveils its new line up for 2023/24.

Siya Mhlongo, tasked with ensuring the audience gets the most out of the mornings and start their day right, is the host of the new show ‘Command Your Day’ that will broadcast on Mondays to Fridays from 05:00 – 06:00.

Sabelo Mtshali known as DJ Sabby, the new host of ‘METRO FM Breakfast’, will be joined by one of South Africa’s dynamic and influential stars, Kandice ‘Kandice Kardash’ Coulsen. The show, broadcast weekdays from 06:00 – 09:00, promises to be high energy, fast paced and engaging.

Khutso Theledi takes over ‘The Bridge’ from Mondays to Fridays between 09:00 – 12:00 and will be joined by Somizi Mhlongo, who is making a comeback to the station and will contribute on the highly popular segment ‘Ask a Man’.

The station is pleased to announce Faith Mangope as the new host of ‘METRO FM Talk’, from Monday to Thursday 19:00 – 21:00. Faith is a highly experienced broadcaster, entrepreneur, and business woman.

The station is also excited to launch its new digital offering ‘METRO FM OFF-AIR, to be presented by Ayabonga Cawe and will flight once a week. More details will be unveiled soon.

The station is excited about the return of Paul Mtirara, with the programme ‘Let’s Talk about it’ that will broadcast from Monday to Thursday from 21:00 – 00:00 as he brings you the best of music and talk. This show will bring life to this night time channel, with a combination of light talk fused with music to keep you company as you burn the midnight oil.

METRO FM welcomes DJ Le Soul as she joins Ryan the DJ on ‘The Urban Beat’, Fridays and Saturdays from 22:00 – 00:00.

The young upcoming talented Pretty Ngwenya, fresh from Vow Radio, will be taking over the early weekend breakfast show ‘The Lift’ on Saturdays and Sundays 03:00 – 06:00.

The ‘Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good’ with hosts Mat Elle and Somizi Mhlongo, every Saturday between 06:00 – 09:00 promises to deliver the freshest in entertainment, lifestyle, sports, food and community focused projects.

The biggest music chat show in the country ‘METRO FM TOP 30’ will be in the best hands of Khanya Siyengo “Kyeezi” every Saturday from 09:00 – 12:00. Mpumi Mlambo, will follow him between 12:00 – 15:00, taking you on a musical journey, with the show ‘The Encore’.

Lulo Café, one of the best in the in entertainment space, is taking over the ‘METRO FM Lounge’ every Sunday between 18:00 – 21:00.

The rest of the line-up remains the same.

METRO FM Business Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa stated: The station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients, and strategic stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content, with a focus on creativity and innovation.”

METRO FM has maintained its coolest radio station position for the past 10 years at the Sunday Times Generation Next Awards, and remains committed to retain its position as South Africa’s number one commercial radio station.

See the below full line-up:

Time channel Show Name Team Monday – Friday 00:00 – 03:00 Midnight with a Smile Ismail Abrahams Monday – Friday 03:00 – 05:00 Hustler Fix Mpumi Mlambo Monday – Friday 05:00 – 06:00 Command Your Day Siya Mhlongo Monday – Friday 06:00 – 09:00 METRO FM Breakfast Sabelo Mtshali “DJ Sabby” Kandice Coulsen News: Zandile Hope Sports: Owen Hannie Monday – Friday 09:00 –12:00 The Bridge Khutso Theledi Somizi Mhlongo News: Kgopedi Lilokwe Monday – Friday 12:00 – 15:00 The Midday Linkup Lerato Kganyago and Proverb News: Mel Bala Monday – Friday 15:00 – 18:00 The Touchdown Thabo Molefe “Tbo Touch” News: Lindi Mtshali Sports: Morena Mothupi Monday – Friday 18:00 – 19:00 METRO FM Sports Andile Ncube Monday – Thursday 19:00 – 21:00 METRO FM Talk Faith Mangope Monday – Thursday 21:00 – 00:00 Let’s Talk about it Paul Mtirara Friday 19:00 – 22:00 Audiogasm Sikhululo Maliwa & Quinton Masina ”Lulo Café & Naked DJ” Friday & Saturday 22:00 – 00:00 The Urban Beat Ryan Nair “Ryan The DJ” and DJ LeSoul Saturday & Sunday 00:00 – 03:00 The Boomerang Mantsoe Tsatsi Saturday & Sunday 03:00 – 06:00 The Lift Pretty Ngwenya Saturday 06:00 – 09:00 Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good Nthabeleng Matela “Mat Elle” & Somizi Mhlongo News : Keorapetse Hlope Sports : Authur Bwanakawa Saturday 09:00 – 12:00 METRO FM TOP 30 Khanya Siyengo ““Kyeezi” Saturday 12:00 – 15:00 The Encore Mpumi Mlambo News : Simphiwe Ncongwane Saturday 15:00 – 18:00 The Penthouse Sikhululo Maliwa & Lamiez Holworthy “Lulo Café & Lamiez” Saturday 18:00 – 19:00 I Believe Oscar Mdlongwa “Oskido” Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 Kings of the Weekend Siphesihle Ngwenya & Lebohang Naves “DJ Sphectacular & DJ Naves” Sunday 06:00 – 09:00 The Sacred Space Thami Ngubeni News: Keorapetse Hlope Sunday 09:00 – 12:00 Sounds and Stuff Like Wilson B Nkosi Sunday 12:00 – 15:00 Sunday Soul Therapy Msizi Shembe News : Simphiwe Ncongwane Sunday 15:00 – 18:00 The Romantic Repertoire Sentle Lehoko Sunday 18:00 – 21:00 METRO FM Lounge Lulo Café Sunday 21:00 – 00:00 Urban Jazz Experience Nothemba Madumo

