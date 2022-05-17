MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM NEW LINE UP 2023/24

Johannesburg – Friday, 17 March 2023 – The country’s largest commercial radio station, METRO FM, will on Monday 03 April 2023, shake the South African airwaves as it unveils its new line up for 2023/24.

Siya Mhlongo, tasked with ensuring the audience gets the most out of the mornings and start their day right, is the host of the new show ‘Command Your Day’ that will broadcast on Mondays to Fridays from 05:00 – 06:00.

Sabelo Mtshali known as DJ Sabby, the new host of ‘METRO FM Breakfast’, will be joined by one of South Africa’s dynamic and influential stars, Kandice ‘Kandice Kardash’ Coulsen. The show, broadcast weekdays from 06:00 – 09:00, promises to be high energy, fast paced and engaging.

Khutso Theledi takes over ‘The Bridge’ from Mondays to Fridays between 09:00 – 12:00 and will be joined by Somizi Mhlongo, who is making a comeback to the station and will contribute on the highly popular segment ‘Ask a Man’.

The station is pleased to announce Faith Mangope as the new host of ‘METRO FM Talk’, from Monday to Thursday 19:00 – 21:00. Faith is a highly experienced broadcaster, entrepreneur, and business woman.

The station is also excited to launch its new digital offering ‘METRO FM OFF-AIR, to be presented by Ayabonga Cawe and will flight once a week. More details will be unveiled soon.

The station is excited about the return of Paul Mtirara, with the programme ‘Let’s Talk about it’ that will broadcast from Monday to Thursday from 21:00 – 00:00 as he brings you the best of music and talk.  This show will bring life to this night time channel, with a combination of light talk fused with music to keep you company as you burn the midnight oil.

METRO FM welcomes DJ Le Soul as she joins Ryan the DJ on ‘The Urban Beat’, Fridays and Saturdays from 22:00 – 00:00.

The young upcoming talented Pretty Ngwenya, fresh from Vow Radio, will be taking over the early weekend breakfast show ‘The Lift’ on Saturdays and Sundays 03:00 – 06:00.

The ‘Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good’ with hosts Mat Elle and Somizi Mhlongo, every Saturday between 06:00 – 09:00 promises to deliver the freshest in entertainment, lifestyle, sports, food and community focused projects.

The biggest music chat show in the country METRO FM TOP 30’ will be in the best hands of Khanya Siyengo “Kyeezi” every Saturday from 09:00 – 12:00. Mpumi Mlambo, will follow him between 12:00 – 15:00, taking you on a musical journey, with the show ‘The Encore’.

Lulo Café, one of the best in the in entertainment space, is taking over the ‘METRO FM Lounge’ every Sunday between 18:00 – 21:00.

The rest of the line-up remains the same.

METRO FM Business Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa stated: The station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients, and strategic stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content, with a focus on creativity and innovation.”

METRO FM has maintained its coolest radio station position for the past 10 years at the Sunday Times Generation Next Awards, and remains committed to retain its position as South Africa’s number one commercial radio station.

See the below full line-up:

Time channel Show Name Team
Monday – Friday

00:00 – 03:00

 Midnight with a Smile

 

 Ismail Abrahams
Monday – Friday

03:00 – 05:00

 Hustler Fix

 

 Mpumi Mlambo
Monday – Friday

05:00 – 06:00

 Command Your Day Siya Mhlongo
Monday – Friday

06:00 – 09:00

 METRO FM Breakfast

 

 Sabelo Mtshali “DJ Sabby”

Kandice Coulsen

News: Zandile Hope

Sports: Owen Hannie
Monday – Friday

09:00 –12:00

 The Bridge

 

 Khutso Theledi

Somizi Mhlongo

News: Kgopedi Lilokwe
Monday – Friday

12:00 – 15:00

 The Midday Linkup

 

 Lerato Kganyago and Proverb

News: Mel Bala
Monday – Friday

15:00 – 18:00

 The Touchdown

 

 Thabo Molefe “Tbo Touch”

News: Lindi Mtshali

Sports: Morena Mothupi
Monday – Friday

18:00 – 19:00

 METRO FM Sports

 

 Andile Ncube
Monday – Thursday

19:00 – 21:00

 METRO FM Talk Faith Mangope

 
Monday – Thursday

21:00 – 00:00

 Let’s Talk about it

 

 Paul Mtirara
Friday

19:00 – 22:00

 Audiogasm

 

 Sikhululo Maliwa & Quinton Masina

”Lulo Café & Naked DJ”
Friday & Saturday

22:00 – 00:00

 The Urban Beat

 

 Ryan Nair “Ryan The DJ” and DJ LeSoul
Saturday & Sunday

00:00 – 03:00

 The Boomerang Mantsoe Tsatsi
Saturday & Sunday

03:00 – 06:00

 The Lift

 

 Pretty Ngwenya
Saturday

06:00 – 09:00

 Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good

 

 Nthabeleng Matela “Mat Elle” &  Somizi Mhlongo

News : Keorapetse Hlope

Sports : Authur Bwanakawa
Saturday

09:00 – 12:00

 METRO FM TOP 30

 

 Khanya Siyengo ““Kyeezi”
Saturday

12:00 – 15:00

 The Encore

 

 Mpumi Mlambo

News : Simphiwe Ncongwane
Saturday

15:00 – 18:00

 The Penthouse

 

 Sikhululo Maliwa & Lamiez Holworthy

“Lulo Café & Lamiez”

 
Saturday

18:00 – 19:00

 I Believe

 

 Oscar Mdlongwa “Oskido”
Saturday

19:00 – 22:00

 Kings of the Weekend

 

 Siphesihle Ngwenya & Lebohang Naves

“DJ Sphectacular & DJ Naves”
Sunday

06:00 – 09:00

 The Sacred Space

 

 Thami Ngubeni

News: Keorapetse Hlope
Sunday

09:00 – 12:00

 Sounds and Stuff Like Wilson B Nkosi

 
Sunday

12:00 – 15:00

 Sunday Soul Therapy Msizi Shembe

News : Simphiwe Ncongwane
Sunday

15:00 – 18:00

 The Romantic Repertoire Sentle Lehoko
Sunday

18:00 – 21:00

 METRO FM Lounge

 

 Lulo Café
Sunday

21:00 – 00:00

 Urban Jazz Experience

 

 Nothemba Madumo

 

ENDS

 

