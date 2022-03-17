MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM NEW LINE UP 2022/23

Johannesburg – Thursday, 17 March 2022 – METRO FM will on Friday, 1 April 2022, shake the South African airwaves as it debuts its new line up for 2022/23. Mpumi Mlambo, tasked with ensuring the audience transitions from midnight into early morning, is the host of the new show ‘Hustlers Fix’ that will broadcast Mondays to Fridays from 02:00 – 05:00. Mpumi is a passionate broadcaster and will make sure METRO FM listeners have a great start to their day.
Moeti ‘Moflava’ Tsiki will be joined by one of South Africa’s dynamic and influential stars, Khutso Theledi on the METRO FM Breakfast show, weekdays from 05:00 – 09:00. The 12:00 – 15:00 weekday time slot receives a refresh as Lerato ‘LKG’ Kganyago is joined by Tebogo ’Proverb’ Thekisho on the Midday Link Up with LKG and Proverb. Proverb is a seasoned broadcaster with experience in both television and radio and will bring another fresh element to the show.
The station is pleased to announce the new afternoon drive show, The Touchdown with Tbo Touch which will be presented by Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe who is back and better than ever. The show will broadcast weekdays from 15:00 -18:00. A well experienced sports presenter, Morena Mothupi will be joining the team to do the sports segment. This new show promises to be high energy, fast paced and engaging.
Mpho ‘Mo G’ Madise takes over the Monday to Thursday, 21:00 – 00:00 timeslot as he delivers, Let’s talk about it. This show will bring life to this night-time time channel , a combination of light talk fused with music to keep you company as you burn the midnight oil. METRO FM welcomes Ryan ‘Ryan the DJ’ Nair as he joins The Urban Beat, Fridays and Saturdays at 22:00 – 00:00. METRO FM has an all-new weekend breakfast show, Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good with Mat-Elle & Mantsoe. A fresh breakfast club with the girls to make sure that you wake up every Saturday morning with a smile.
The METRO FM Top30 with DJ Sabby returns to a three-hour slot every Saturday. The Encore with Kyeezi & Ms Cosmo is METRO FM’s newest midday weekend show and will broadcast from 12:00 – 15:00. Khanya ‘Kyeezi’ Siyengo is an experienced broadcaster, DJ, MC and urban culture curator and Nonqaba ‘Ms Cosmo’ Rwaxa is a radio personality, DJ, MC and music producer. This dynamic duo will take you on a musical journey for three hours.
Siphesihle ‘Sphe’ Ngwenya and Lebohang ‘DJ Naves’ Naves will bring you the Kings of The Weekend, Saturday’s from 19:00 – 22:00. METRO FMLounge is coming back, every Sundays from 18:00 – 21:00 with Marian Lartey.
METRO FM Business Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa stated: “the station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients, and strategic stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content with a focus on creativity and cementing our leadership position in the market. The new line up reflects why we are South Africa’s coolest radio station and speaks to the greater heights the METRO FM brand is climbing to. At 5,4million listeners, we are not done.”
METRO FM has maintained its coolest radio station position for the past nine years at the Sunday Times Generation Next Awards and remains committed to maintaining its position as South Africa’s number one commercial radio station.
See the below full line-up:
|Time channel
|Show Name
|Team
|Monday – Friday
00:00 – 02:00
|Midnight with a Smile
|Ismail Abrahams
|Monday – Friday
02:00 – 05:00
|Hustler Fix
|Mpumi Mlambo
|Monday – Friday
05:00 – 09:00
|METRO FM Breakfast
|Moeti “Moflava” Tsiki & Khutso Theledi
News: Lindi Serame
Sports: Owen Hannie
|Monday – Friday
09:00 –12:00
|The Bridge
|Dineo Ranaka
News: Kgopedi Lilokwe
|Monday – Friday
12:00 – 15:00
|The Midday Linkup
|Lerato Kganyago and Proverb
News: Mel Bala
|Monday – Friday
15:00 – 18:00
|The Touchdown
|Thabo Molefe “Tbo Touch”
News: Pearl Shongwe
Sports: Morena Mothupi
|Monday – Friday
18:00 – 19:00
|METRO FM Sports
|Thomas Mlambo
|Monday – Thursday
19:00 – 21:00
|METRO FM Talk
|Ayabonga Cawe
|Monday – Thursday
21:00 – 00:00
|Let’s Talk about it
|Mpho Madise (MOG)
|Friday
19:00 – 22:00
|Audiogasm
|Sikhululo Maliwa & Quinton Masina
”Lulo Café & Naked DJ”
|Friday & Saturday
22:00 – 00:00
|The Urban Beat
|Ryan Nair “Ryan The DJ”
|Saturday & Sunday
00:00 – 03:00
|The Boomerang
|Marian Lartley Nyako
|Saturday & Sunday
03:00 – 06:00
|The Lift
|Rorisang Thandekisho
|Saturday
06:00 – 09:00
|Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good
|Nthabeleng Matela “Mat Elle” & Mantsoe Tsatsi
News : Zandile Hopa
Sports : Andile Ncube
|Saturday
09:00 – 12:00
|METRO FM TOP30
|Sabelo Mtshali “DJ Sabby”
|Saturday
12:00 – 15:00
|The Encore
|Khanya Siyengo & Nonqaba Rwaxa
“Kyeezi & Ms Cosmo”
News : Zandile Hopa
|Saturday
15:00 – 18:00
|The Penthouse
|Sikhululo Maliwa & Lamiez Holworthy
“Lulo Café & Lamiez”
|Saturday
18:00 – 19:00
|I Believe
|Oscar Mdlongwa “Oskido”
|Saturday
19:00 – 22:00
|Kings of the Weekend
|Siphesihle Ngwenya & Lebohang Naves
“Sphe & Naves”
|Sunday
06:00 – 09:00
|The Sacred Space
|Thami Ngubeni
News : Zandile Hopa
|Sunday
09:00 – 12:00
|Sounds and Stuff Like
|Wilson B Nkosi
|Sunday
12:00 – 15:00
|Sunday Soul Therapy
|Msizi Shembe
News : Zandile Hopa
|Sunday
15:00 – 18:00
|The Romantic Repertoire
|Sentle Lehoko
|Sunday
18:00 – 21:00
|METRO FM Lounge
|Marian Lartey
|Sunday
21:00 – 00:00
|Urban Jazz Experience
|Nothemba Madumo
