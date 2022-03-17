MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM NEW LINE UP 2022/23

Johannesburg – Thursday, 17 March 2022 – METRO FM will on Friday, 1 April 2022, shake the South African airwaves as it debuts its new line up for 2022/23. Mpumi Mlambo, tasked with ensuring the audience transitions from midnight into early morning, is the host of the new show ‘Hustlers Fix’ that will broadcast Mondays to Fridays from 02:00 – 05:00. Mpumi is a passionate broadcaster and will make sure METRO FM listeners have a great start to their day.

Moeti ‘Moflava’ Tsiki will be joined by one of South Africa’s dynamic and influential stars, Khutso Theledi on the METRO FM Breakfast show, weekdays from 05:00 – 09:00. The 12:00 – 15:00 weekday time slot receives a refresh as Lerato ‘LKG’ Kganyago is joined by Tebogo ’Proverb’ Thekisho on the Midday Link Up with LKG and Proverb. Proverb is a seasoned broadcaster with experience in both television and radio and will bring another fresh element to the show.

The station is pleased to announce the new afternoon drive show, The Touchdown with Tbo Touch which will be presented by Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe who is back and better than ever. The show will broadcast weekdays from 15:00 -18:00. A well experienced sports presenter, Morena Mothupi will be joining the team to do the sports segment. This new show promises to be high energy, fast paced and engaging.

Mpho ‘Mo G’ Madise takes over the Monday to Thursday, 21:00 – 00:00 timeslot as he delivers, Let’s talk about it. This show will bring life to this night-time time channel , a combination of light talk fused with music to keep you company as you burn the midnight oil. METRO FM welcomes Ryan ‘Ryan the DJ’ Nair as he joins The Urban Beat, Fridays and Saturdays at 22:00 – 00:00. METRO FM has an all-new weekend breakfast show, Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good with Mat-Elle & Mantsoe. A fresh breakfast club with the girls to make sure that you wake up every Saturday morning with a smile.

The METRO FM Top30 with DJ Sabby returns to a three-hour slot every Saturday. The Encore with Kyeezi & Ms Cosmo is METRO FM’s newest midday weekend show and will broadcast from 12:00 – 15:00. Khanya ‘Kyeezi’ Siyengo is an experienced broadcaster, DJ, MC and urban culture curator and Nonqaba ‘Ms Cosmo’ Rwaxa is a radio personality, DJ, MC and music producer. This dynamic duo will take you on a musical journey for three hours.

Siphesihle ‘Sphe’ Ngwenya and Lebohang ‘DJ Naves’ Naves will bring you the Kings of The Weekend, Saturday’s from 19:00 – 22:00. METRO FMLounge is coming back, every Sundays from 18:00 – 21:00 with Marian Lartey.

METRO FM Business Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa stated: “the station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients, and strategic stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content with a focus on creativity and cementing our leadership position in the market. The new line up reflects why we are South Africa’s coolest radio station and speaks to the greater heights the METRO FM brand is climbing to. At 5,4million listeners, we are not done.”

METRO FM has maintained its coolest radio station position for the past nine years at the Sunday Times Generation Next Awards and remains committed to maintaining its position as South Africa’s number one commercial radio station.

See the below full line-up:

Time channel Show Name Team Monday – Friday 00:00 – 02:00 Midnight with a Smile Ismail Abrahams Monday – Friday 02:00 – 05:00 Hustler Fix Mpumi Mlambo Monday – Friday 05:00 – 09:00 METRO FM Breakfast Moeti “Moflava” Tsiki & Khutso Theledi News: Lindi Serame Sports: Owen Hannie Monday – Friday 09:00 –12:00 The Bridge Dineo Ranaka News: Kgopedi Lilokwe Monday – Friday 12:00 – 15:00 The Midday Linkup Lerato Kganyago and Proverb News: Mel Bala Monday – Friday 15:00 – 18:00 The Touchdown Thabo Molefe “Tbo Touch” News: Pearl Shongwe Sports: Morena Mothupi Monday – Friday 18:00 – 19:00 METRO FM Sports Thomas Mlambo Monday – Thursday 19:00 – 21:00 METRO FM Talk Ayabonga Cawe Monday – Thursday 21:00 – 00:00 Let’s Talk about it Mpho Madise (MOG) Friday 19:00 – 22:00 Audiogasm Sikhululo Maliwa & Quinton Masina ”Lulo Café & Naked DJ” Friday & Saturday 22:00 – 00:00 The Urban Beat Ryan Nair “Ryan The DJ” Saturday & Sunday 00:00 – 03:00 The Boomerang Marian Lartley Nyako Saturday & Sunday 03:00 – 06:00 The Lift Rorisang Thandekisho Saturday 06:00 – 09:00 Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good Nthabeleng Matela “Mat Elle” & Mantsoe Tsatsi News : Zandile Hopa Sports : Andile Ncube Saturday 09:00 – 12:00 METRO FM TOP30 Sabelo Mtshali “DJ Sabby” Saturday 12:00 – 15:00 The Encore Khanya Siyengo & Nonqaba Rwaxa “Kyeezi & Ms Cosmo” News : Zandile Hopa Saturday 15:00 – 18:00 The Penthouse Sikhululo Maliwa & Lamiez Holworthy “Lulo Café & Lamiez” Saturday 18:00 – 19:00 I Believe Oscar Mdlongwa “Oskido” Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 Kings of the Weekend Siphesihle Ngwenya & Lebohang Naves “Sphe & Naves” Sunday 06:00 – 09:00 The Sacred Space Thami Ngubeni News : Zandile Hopa Sunday 09:00 – 12:00 Sounds and Stuff Like Wilson B Nkosi Sunday 12:00 – 15:00 Sunday Soul Therapy Msizi Shembe News : Zandile Hopa Sunday 15:00 – 18:00 The Romantic Repertoire Sentle Lehoko Sunday 18:00 – 21:00 METRO FM Lounge Marian Lartey Sunday 21:00 – 00:00 Urban Jazz Experience Nothemba Madumo

