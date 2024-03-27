Johannesburg, South Africa – Wednesday, 27 March 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is excited to announce the nominees for the METRO FM Music Awards 2024. These nominations feature music singles and albums released between 28 February 2023 and 28 February 2024. This year, the station received over 1700 entries for the various categories.
Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy award winner, Tyla, leads with six (6) nominations for the song ‘Water’. She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year.
Amapiano is at the forefront with both Kabza the Small and Tyler ICU receiving five (5) nominations each. Kabza the Small received nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Amapiano – all the for the song ‘Imithandazo’ featuring Mthunzi. Kabza the Small was also nominated for Best Male Artist.
Tyler ICU’s five (5) nominations include Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Viral Challenge, Best Amapiano – all for the ‘Mnike’, which features Tumelo. He was also nominated the Artist of the Year award.
Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu bagged four (4) impressive nominations, two (2) for ‘Ukhamba’ – Best Produced Album and Best African Pop. They were also nominated for Best Collaboration for the song ‘Umbayi Mbayi’.
Ms Kina Nhlengethwa, METRO FM Business Manager said, “The METRO FM Music Awards serve as a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of South African music, where melodies become bridges that connect hearts and souls. It’s a platform where artists, both established and emerging, showcase their passion and talent, igniting a symphony of inspiration and creativity. Beyond the glitz and glamour, these awards embody the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering dedication to craft.”
Nhlengethwa further stated, “We were delighted with the quality of the entries and the music. The artists that have been entered are truly of a world-class standard that competes with the rest of the musical world.”
The theme for the 2024 edition of the awards was also revealed during the nominee announcement. This year’s theme is ‘Black To The Future’, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of black artists in the music industry by highlighting, excellence, creativity, and impact.
The awards echo the rhythm of resilience and the harmony of diversity, reminding all that music transcends boundaries and unites the country in a universal language of music.
The METRO FM Awards 2024 will take place on 27 April 2024 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and will be broadcast live on SABC1.
The METRO FM Awards 2024 are brought to you by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, in association with the Motsepe Foundation. In the effort to continuously add more value to the awards the winners of each category will receive R50 000, and the Song of the year winner will walk away with R150 000, courtesy of Motsepe Foundation. In addition, SANTAM is sponsoring the Best New Artist category.
Below is the full list of Nominees:
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
- Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship
- Jumbo – Siyabonga.
- Hle – Take Heart.
BEST JAZZ ALBUM
- Amandla Freedom Ensemble – Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth
- Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane – Izibongo
- Mbuso Khoza – Ifa Lomkhono
- Bokani Dyer – Radio Sechaba
- Vusi Mahlasela – Umoya: Embracing The Human Spirit
BEST PRODUCED ALBUM
- De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc
- Dlala Thukzin – Permanent Music 3
- Inkabi Zezwe – Ukhamba
- Kabza De small & Mthunzi – Isimo
- Kelvin Momo – Kurhula
BEST COLLABORATION
- DJ KENT – Horns in the sun (Thakzin remix) ft Thakzin; Brenden Praise; Mo T; Morda
- Kabza De small &Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush
- Inkabi Zezwe – Umbayimbayi
- Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
- Mellow & Sleazy – Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Oscar Mbo & KG Smallz – Yes God ft. Dearson, Morda, Mhaw keys (Mhaw keys remix)
- DJ KENT – Horns in the sun ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix)
- Kamo Mphela –Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
- Tyla – Water
- Kabza De small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa: Young stunna; Sizwe Alkaline; Umthakathi Kush
- Dlala Thukzin – iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes
- Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA;Tyrondee
- Bassie & Aymos – Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA
- De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
- DJ Stokie – Masithokoze ft Eemoh
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Tyla
- Oscar Mbo
- Tyler ICU
- Morda
- Lwah Ndlunkulu
BEST VIRAL CHALLENGE
- Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
- Tyla – Water
- Kamo Mphela – Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
- TitoM & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E & EeQue
- Tebza De Dj – Ka Valungu ft. DJ Nomza The King
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Harry Cane
- Nontokozo Mkhize
- Sykes
- Robin Fassie
- Shakes & Les
BEST DUO/GROUP
- De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef
- Inkabi Zezwe
- Mellow & Sleazy
- Tito M & Yuppe
- Thee Legacy
BEST DANCE
- DJ KENT – Horns in the sun ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix)
- Dlala Thukzin – iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes
- Heavy-K – Ulele ft Samthing Soweto, Thakzin & Professor
- MORDA – Burning Bush ft. Thakzin & Ihhashi Elimhlophe
- Zakes Bantwini – Mama Thula ft Skye Wanda, Thakzin & Suffocate SA
BEST KWAITO/GQOM
- DJ Kotin – Hello ft Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela
- DJ Lag & Mr Nation Thingz – Hade Boss ft K.C Driller
- SYKES – Sisestyleni Babies ft Skillz & RudeBoyz
BEST HIP HOP
- Cassper Nyovest – 018 ft. Maglera Doe Boy
- Nasty C – Prosper In Peace ft Benny The Butcher
- Khuli Chana – Khuliyano
- DA LES – Solo ft Manu World Star, Gemini Major, & NAVIO
- A-REECE – Ving Rhames
BEST AFRICAN POP
- Inkabi Zezwe – Ukhamba
- Lwa Ndlunkulu – Imizwa
- Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo
- Zonke – Embo
- Bongeziwe Mabandla – Amaxesha
BEST AMAPIANO
- De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
- Mellow & Sleazy – – Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM
- Kabza De small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush
- Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
- DJ Stokie – Awukhuzeki ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee_nhle
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
- De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
- Tyla – Water
- Kamo Mphela – Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
- Mthandazo Gatya – IN 2 U
- Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA
BEST MALE
- Aymos
- De Mthuda
- Kelvin Momo
- Morda
- Kabza de Small
BEST STYLED
- Zakes Bantwini
- Morda
- Dbn Gogo
- Musa Keys
- Oscar Mbo
BEST R&B
- Filah Lah Lah – Call Me
- Nanette & Blxckie – Talk 2 Me ft. BGRZ
- Tyla – Water
- Mthandazo Gatya – IN 2 U
- Nontokozo Mkhize – Lu Strong ft Nomfundo Moh
BEST FEMALE
- Kamo Mphela
- Ntokozo Mbambo
- Tyla
- Makhadzi
- Lwah Ndlunkulu
