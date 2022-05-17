MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM LAUNCHES THE METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS 2023 EDITION

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 18 January 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s biggest commercial radio station, METRO FM, is pleased to announce the return of the much-anticipated music awards ceremony, the METRO FM Music Awards (MMAs)2023.

The renowned glamourous awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 29 April 2023, and will be hosted by the City of Mbombela,Mpumalanga. The ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC1 and supported by various SABC radio stations. The awards will also be streamed live on SABC Plus and METRO FM’s YouTube channel.

Following a short-lived break, the MMAs will provide a platform for interaction with music, business, public representatives, communities and the media, with a rationale to recognise and reward luminaries and excellence in the music industry. In addition, this year’s awards are designed to stimulate interest by unearthing talent and promoting development.

A call for submission for the nominees was also announced today. The METRO FM Music Awards 2023 is open for the entries from the 19 January 2023 will close on 28 February 2023. The submissions can be done on www.metrofmmusicawards.co.za/.

The METRO FM Music Awards 2023 comprises of 20 categories and stringent requirement for albums, singles and recordings eligible released between 28 February 2022 to 28 February 2023.

The Group Executive for SABC Radio Ms. Nada Wotshela stated that “We are excited to bring back one of the SABC’s biggest event that is loved by the millions of our audiences. This event has grown to be embraced by the industry and surely has made an indelible mark, hence the demand for it remained high even at the time of its short break. This property presents a great opportunity to amplify the SABC’s brand equity and strengthen our efforts of taking SABC brands to the people”.

In addition, Wotshela stated that “METRO FM Music Awards are successful because of the key strategic partnerships with various stakeholders and this is not something we take for granted. We have held this event in different provinces and we are delighted they have returned to Mpumalanga and are looking forward to an exhilarating event” concluded Wotshela.

The Head of Department for Culture, Sport and Recreation, Mr. Godfrey Ntombela said “We are delighted to welcome the METRO FM Music Awards back to Mpumalanga Province. We strongly believe that this event will reignite tourism and the fact that we are the host Province again is an indication that our Province is a perfect destination for tourism and cultural activities. The opportunity to host this major event comes at the right time and we are hopeful that it will benefit the creative industry that is still reeling from the dire effects of COVID-19”.

