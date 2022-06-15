MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM BIDS MS DINEO RANAKA FAREWELL

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – METRO FM would like to bid Ms. Dineo Ranaka farewell as she leaves the station to pursue other career opportunities outside the organisation.

Dineo has been with METRO FM for more than five years and her last day on-air is Friday, the 17th of June 2022. She is a seasoned broadcaster and has been an integral part of the station’s success over the past couple of years and served with professionalism, resilience and enthusiasm.

METRO FM Business Unit Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa stated that “The station wishes Ms. Ranaka the best in her future endeavors. She has made a valuable contribution to the station and its listeners”.

METRO FM will announce the new anchor of ‘The Bridge’ in due course and will keep its listeners informed of any further developments.

