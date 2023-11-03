MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM ANNOUNCES RADIOACTIVE PRESENTER NDIVHO MAKHWANYA

Johannesburg – Friday, 3 November 2023 – METRO FM is proud to announce the newest addition to its team of renowned on-air presenters, Ndivho Makhwanya. Ndivho will take on Radioactive every Saturday and Sundays from 00h00 to 03h00. The show proposes to keep listeners company throughout the early hours of the morning with specially curated inspirational music as they prepare for daybreak.

In just four years, Ndivho has managed to carve out a name for herself through the exponential growth she has demonstrated as one of the youngest voices in the commercial radio landscape. Hailing from Limpopo’s Capricorn FM, she hosted and produced her previous radio show which is testament to her dynamism.

Despite housing some of South Africa’s most talented and recognisable on-air presenters, Metro FM is equally committed to identifying talent that is notable and set to impact the industry. Through its latest addition, the station will continue to position itself as South Africa’s number one urban radio station, delivering on fresh and compelling content as well as on trend music. The station is confident that through her star quality, energy and dynamism, Ndivho will resonate with its listeners.

