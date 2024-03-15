MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM ANNOUNCES ITS LINE UP FOR 2024/2025

Johannesburg – Friday, 15 March 2024 – South Africa’s largest commercial radio station, METRO FM, announces an exciting lineup effective April 01. The new lineup will see some of the listeners’ favourites returning as well as talented new additions to the station.

The 2024/25 lineup is an amplification of the station’s winning formula, which saw it gain success last year, by increasing its listenership and revenue.

Kina Nhlengethwa, METRO FM Business Manager says “We have amplified the current line-up and are supporting the growth of weekend shows with exciting changes. Our 2024 offering will ensure that the station remains relatable and inspirational to listeners who are constantly seeking inspiration for growth and progression. METRO FM is committed to consistently providing quality content to our listeners as well as adding value to our clients.” Returning to the station and kicking off the weekday mornings from 05:00 to 06:00 with purpose and inspiration is Rorisang Thandekiso with a show called ‘Command your day’.

Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha’s delightful energy will add more thrill to the afternoon drive show ‘The Touch Down’. She joins Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe to co-host the show on weekdays between 15:00 and 18:00. Fresh changes will be added to enhance the consistently growing METRO FM weekend slots. Dynamic radio personality, Roxanne Roberson, will join Ryan the DJ on ‘Urban Beat’, on Fridays 22:00 – 00:00 and Saturdays from 21:00 – 00:00.

Another fresh voice added to the station is Zola Myeza, who joins Somizi Mhlongo on the 6:00 to 9:00 slot for the ‘The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good’. In addition to the lineup changes, the station is launching a new show that focuses on music and urban lifestyle. It will be presented by Quinton “The Naked DJ” Masina and new addition to the station, Thato Immaculate on Saturdays from 18:00 – 21:00. Seasoned broadcaster Paul Mtirara joins The Sunday Love Movement to present ‘The Chill Factor’ between 12:00 – 15:00. ‘Sunday Soul Therapy’ with Msizi Shembe moves to the 21:00 – 00:00 slot, and will focus on urban jazz, classic, soul and R&B music.

The latest lineup is the perfect way for the station to leverage its talent, content and reach its diverse community of listeners and stakeholders. The station would like to thank Nothemba Madumo, Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa, Siya Mhlongo and Sphe “SPHEctacula” Ngwenya for their contribution over the years to METRO FM and serving its audiences with passion and diligence.

See the below full line-up:

