MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM ANNOUNCES EXCITING ACTIVATIONS FOR THE METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS 2023

Johannesburg – Friday, 14 April 2023 – Following two key events; the launch of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 in January and the recent Nominees Announcement leading to the renowned and most glamorous music awards ceremony in South Africa, the station is pleased to announce exciting other events linked to the MMAs.

The station promises a sensational line-up of events leading up to, and post the awards ceremony on Saturday night the 6th of May in Mbombela. Fans will experience the awards live on SABC 1, witnessing every single moment unfold in real-time including the red carpet, giving them access to the biggest names in Mzansi.

The events are as follows:

Event Date Time Venue Tickets MMA23 Official Music Conference Thursday, 04 May 23 10h00 – 16h00 Mbombela Civic Centre Free entry MMA’s Official Pre-Party Friday, 05 May 23 18h00 – 04h00 The Prestige Lifestyle Grand, Mbombela From R200 MMA23 Main Event Saturday, 06 May 23 20h00 – 22h00 Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga From R150 MMA’s After Party Saturday, 06 May 23 22h00 – 06h00 Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga From R350

Tickets for the main event are available and can be purchased via Computicket at:

SABC Group Executive, Nada Wotshela stated, “METRO FM Music Awards are not just a one night event but an incredible experience carefully packaged to bring fun filled memories to all music lovers and tourists through various events. With each unique activation, our strategy is to cater for the diverse needs of everyone who has an interest in the MMAs. We are looking forward to hosting everyone in all our events and we couldn’t have chosen a better city to make our come back than the capital of Mpumalanga Province.”

The much anticipated ceremony will take place on 06 May 2023, in the City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga and will be broadcasted live on SABC1, SABC Plus and METRO FM’s YouTube channel.

The public can still vote for their favourite nominees across various categories with voting lines closing on 30 April 2023 at midnight, with the exception of the ‘Song of the Year’ category that closes on 06 May 2023 at 21h00.

To vote, dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts.

USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute.

List of nominees can be viewed at here

