MEDIA STATEMENT | METRO FM ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF NEW PRESENTERS TO ITS CURRENT LINE-UP

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – METRO FM is proud to announce two new presenters to the station’s current line-up.

METRO FM welcomes Hope Mbhele, tasked with the smooth transition from Saturday midnight into Sunday morning, by presenting the show ‘Weekend Early Mornings’ which will be broadcast Saturday – Sunday 03:00 – 06:00. Hope is a passionate radio and television broadcaster, best known for her role of Busisiwe aka, Mabusi in Umkhokha.

Sunday mornings will never be the same again, with the addition of well-known radio broadcaster Siya Mhlongo. Siya joins the ‘Sacred Space’, which is broadcast every Sunday from 06:00 – 09:00, to co-host with Thami Ngubeni. Siya also presents Ukhozi FM’s new vodcast.

These changes take effect from Saturday, 30 April 2022.

METRO FM Business Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa stated “the station is making concerted efforts in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. We are very excited with the additions of the two presenters”.

METRO FM has maintained its coolest radio station position for the past nine years at the Sunday Times Generation Next Awards and remains committed to maintaining its position as South Africa’s number one commercial radio station.

