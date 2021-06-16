MEDIA STATEMENT MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC RADIO PORTFOLIO BAGS 89 NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2021 RADIO AWARDS

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 16 June 2021-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) welcomes a total of 89 nominations for the Radio Awards 2021.The Corporation is pleased that its radio portfolio has once again proved that the public service broadcaster’s radio programming remains excellent and dependable.

This year’s number of nominations also bears testimony to the credibility and sustainability of the Corporation’s radio portfolio. The Group Executive of SABC Radio, Ms Nada Wotshela stated that “We are delighted that our radio brands and personalities continue to be recognized as the best in the industry. This is affirmation for the good work that our management at stations’ level, content producers, presenters and everyone involved with the production value chain, delivers on a daily basis. I would like to congratulate each and every show and employee nominated this year, and encourage everyone to continue doing their best in discharging our public service mandate”.

These nominations are proof that SABC radio stations remain true to their public service mandate while delivering entertaining and relevant programming to all South African citizens in their indigenous languages.

For the full list of the nominations, kindly see the attached document.

END

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0531